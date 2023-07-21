Meadow Street Property Presents Concept For New Development
The owner of a land at Meadow Street and Interstate 93 in Littleton has met with town and state officials about a concept for development, which currently includes a truck stop or gas station and a possible hotel. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — After years of floating concepts for a development at Meadow Street and Interstate 93, the owner of the land behind McDonald’s has recently met with town and state officials for a concept that involves a convenience store and gas pumps and a possible hotel.

“They’ve been in a couple of times and have shown us concepts,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “They don’t have anything formal to say this is what they want to go forward with. The last time they were here, there was a little bit of a debate on whether it was a truck stop or a super gas station. There’s a building designed to accommodate trucks, but there weren’t bathrooms and there weren’t the hookups to park, per se, that you might see at a formal truck stop. We never got to the point of defining it because they were still talking about some uses and still talking about a potential hotel.”

