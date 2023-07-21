Meadow Street Property Presents Concept For New Development

The owner of a land at Meadow Street and Interstate 93 in Littleton has met with town and state officials about a concept for development, which currently includes a truck stop or gas station and a possible hotel. (Courtesy image)
LITTLETON — After years of floating concepts for a development at Meadow Street and Interstate 93, the owner of the land behind McDonald’s has recently met with town and state officials for a concept that involves a convenience store and gas pumps and a possible hotel.
“They’ve been in a couple of times and have shown us concepts,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “They don’t have anything formal to say this is what they want to go forward with. The last time they were here, there was a little bit of a debate on whether it was a truck stop or a super gas station. There’s a building designed to accommodate trucks, but there weren’t bathrooms and there weren’t the hookups to park, per se, that you might see at a formal truck stop. We never got to the point of defining it because they were still talking about some uses and still talking about a potential hotel.”
The property that once supported the Traveller’s Inn, demolished in 2009, is owned by Kamlesh Patel, of Massachusetts.
According to town property records, the land encompasses, 7,623,000 square feet, or 175 acres.
In recent years, the intersection at Meadow Street/Route 302 and I-93 has seen more businesses, more stoplights, and more traffic and congestion.
The real issue with any development at the Patel site won’t be so much town approvals regarding zoning, setbacks and environmentals, but what the New Hampshire Department of Transportation might require in terms of entrance configuration, modification to the curb cut, and additional stoplights or the timing of existing lights, said Gleason.
“It’s the same issue that’s come up with anything they’ve ever proposed down there,” he said. “It’s going to be DOT and whatever happens at that intersection curb cut. That would be their hurdle.”
Along with Littleton town officials, recent conceptual meetings have included representatives from DOT.
In addition to possible DOT challenges, McDonald’s Corp. seems to be reluctant to any change in their restaurant entrance in Littleton, said Gleason.
“In order for Patel to develop, there probably has to be a re-look at the whole in-and-out in the area,” he said.
After McDonald’s open in 2010, concerns were voiced about traffic safety.
An intersection reconfiguration with a new entry and exit and parking for large vehicles was completed in 2016 that alleviated most concerns.
At the last meeting with Patel, two DOT representatives were present and the discussion touched on stoplights and information Patel could incorporate into his plan, said Gleason.
“They were going to go back and do some additional research on some of the new technology that does the timing and triggering of lights,” he said.
Newer technology that would count a certain number of vehicles for triggering a stop at existing lights might be a possibility for that intersection to work without being a lighted one, said Gleason.
While DOT often hears concerns about traffic safety and suggestions for new traffic lights at other locations, any DOT decision to install a new light is still driven by data, he said.
One suggestion to Patel, who could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday, was to give DOT his complete vision for development, said Gleason.
“So if you’re working with DOT, you give them an impact of what would be the full build-out of that site because it might help DOT to determine or be part of a solution where we don’t create any worse traffic impact than what we already have there,” he said.
In the 2 1/2 years he’s been town manager, Gleason said he’s seen two or three development concepts for the site.
The question is if the current concept is a gas station or truck stop, because each one triggers different approval conditions, he said.
According to the concept map presented to the town, the proposed convenience store would encompass 6,000 square feet, have 21 parking spaces, and have a drive-through.
