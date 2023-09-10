LYNDON — Fred Laferriere was overcome with emotion.
The chair of the Caledonia County Relay For Life, Laferriere shed tears during the opening ceremony on Saturday.
It’s understandable.
He became involved in Relay For Life more than 20 years ago when his brother Jake died from cancer and, in the past year, he has undergone treatment for bladder cancer (in remission) and prostate cancer (treatment ongoing).
For him, the Relay For Life is personal in every way.
“I’ve been doing this for about 20 years. And this last year I developed cancer. And I’m so glad I’m doing this now,” Laferriere said. “The American Cancer Society has come up with a new treatment which I used, it’s got my bladder cancer free. And I feel so good about that.”
He said the Relay For Life “means so much more now that I’m fighting cancer, but it has always meant so much to me.”
This year’s event was held at The Wildflower Inn, where an oval walking path was cut into the grass alongside Kingdom Trails.
Among the participants was Kathleen Walsh, whose husband, Jim Hathaway, died in July 2022 of kidney cancer.
Her home could be seen from the field where the relay took place.
“It’s gorgeous, it’s a really, really nice venue for it,” she said. “The Wildflower has been wonderful to give us the use of the land.”
Riverside School teacher Caroline Thompson has taken an active role in cancer prevention and fundraising.
She is on the Caledonia County Relay For Life organizing committee and initiated a school activity, the Recess Relay, that has raised approximately $6,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Explaining her motivation, she said, “Years ago I had [three] students who lost their battle. When children get cancer it’s very, very hard to handle, so I just needed to do something to help those who were struggling.”
During the opening ceremony, Thompson described how the Relay for Life brought support and hope to those in need.
“What an opportunity and gift it is to be able to bring love and light and joy to people where sometimes it’s nearly invisible,” she said.
Laferriere was selected as the 2023 Spirit of Relay Award winner for the New England region.
Laferriere said this year’s Relay for Life had collected nearly $30,000 and was unlikely to reach its $50,000 goal.
However, after the COVID pandemic dried up fundraising and participation for a time, the event is on the upswing.
“I used to have about 20 people on my organizing committee, last year it was three,” he said. “But this year, it’s about 10.”
Laferriere was joined by his wife, Darlene, whom he married on Aug. 5.
Darlene lost her first husband, Michael Stebelus, to pancreatic cancer in 2011.
She began to attend the Relay For Life after she met Laferriere. This year was her third.
She said the event offered her a sense of closure.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “You feel like you’re getting some type of resolution for something that was really brutal.”
It also opened her eyes to the scope of the problem, the number of people affected, and the need to support organizations like the American Cancer Society.
“I used to drive around all day long. Go to the supermarket, here, there, daily chores, work. And I never thought anything about people passing away from cancer and how it impacts [their friends and loved ones],” she said. “You just don’t know until it happens to you.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.