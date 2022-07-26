LANCASTER — The Mechanic Street Covered Bridge will cost approximately $45,000 to fix.
The historic, 160-year-old bridge was damaged earlier this month when an oversized vehicle passed through it, smashing gables at both entrances and splintering diagonal trusses along the entire southern side.
The bridge was re-opened to traffic following temporary repairs, but more comprehensive work is required.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson is attempting to schedule to schedule a bridge contractor, pending approval from the town’s insurance company, Primex.
Meanwhile, the town is expected to place additional signage further from the bridge, at either entrance to Mechanic Street, to provide additional warning for drivers of large vehicles.
The accident occurred on July 11 when a 13-foot tall 2020 HINO box truck barreled through the bridge at around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the driver, 52-year-old Michael Litchfield, was using a GPS navigation system and ignored signage that warned of an 8-foot height limit and specified passenger vehicles only.
LPD Chief Tim Charbonneau said that Litchfield faces “a slew of charges” including traffic signal avoidance, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.
The vehicle is owned by Derochers Trucking and Courier Services LLC of Billerica, Mass., and company officials have apologized for the accident and promised their cooperation.
The one-lane Paddleford truss bridge that crosses the Israel river was originally built in 1862 and was renovated twice, in 1962 and 2006.
It is one of 58 numbered covered bridges in New Hampshire (No. 31) and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s an iconic bridge,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “It gets a lot of visitors every year.”
Oversized vehicles occasionally turn down Mechanic Street, many of them directed by GPS, because it is the quickest route between Route 3 and Middle Street.
However, very few drivers ignore the signage at the bridge entrances which warns of height, weight and vehicle restrictions.
“Usually, as soon as somebody [operating an oversized vehicle] turns down the road, they see the covered bridge and they turn around. Every once in a while someone makes it down to the bridge. But rarely does anyone make it down there and try to drive through,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Across the border in Lyndon, Vt., the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge was struck twice in one week by drivers of oversized vehicles. In both cases, the drivers relied on GPS navigation and ignored signage.
As a result of the accidents, the Lyndon Select Board expressed willingness to install clearance barriers.
The project had been shelved due to cost increases, but the Select Board agreed that leaving the bridge unprotected was irresponsible.
They will receive an updated cost estimate and discuss funding options at a future meeting.
