LANCASTER — Work is underway to fix the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge.
The bridge will be closed for three to six weeks so that Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc. of Holderness can repair and refurbish the historic span.
Work began Monday and will cost an estimated $79,000.
The 160-year-old bridge was damaged in July when an oversized vehicle passed through it, smashing gables at both entrances and splintering diagonal trusses along the entire southern site.
Insurance will cover the estimated $45,000 repair costs. That will include the restoration of both entrances and three verticle truss posts and the replacement of eight knee braces and three tie beams.
Since the bridge will be closed for repairs anyway, the Select Board also allocated $34,000 in unanticipated surplus funds to replace the bridge decking, which was long overdue.
The one-lane Paddleford truss bridge that crosses the Israel river was originally built in 1862 and was renovated twice, in 1962 and 2006.
It is one of 58 numbered covered bridges in New Hampshire (No. 31) and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It was damaged on July 11 when a 13-foot tall 2020 HINO box truck barreled through the bridge at around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the driver, 52-year-old Michael Litchfield, was using a GPS navigation system and ignored signage that warned of an 8-foot height limit and specified passenger vehicles only.
Oversized vehicles occasionally turn down Mechanic Street, many of them directed by GPS, because it is the quickest route between Route 3 and Middle Street. However, very few drivers ignore the signage at the bridge entrances which warns of height, weight and vehicle restrictions.
Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc. is well qualified to repair the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge.
The firm has built 16 new covered bridges and restored 65 existing ones since 1958.
That includes restoring covered bridges in Bath, Haverhill, Groveton, and Lyndonville, Vt.
Graton Associates also restores buildings and in 2019 the company renovated and repaired St. Matthew’s Chapel in Sugar Hill.
