Service above self.
Those words sum up Wayne Fortier.
No matter the role — police officer, elected official, military veteran, community volunteer, church congregant, friend, father, husband — he put other people first.
“He would drop everything in a heartbeat to help anyone,” said his daughter, Windy. “Whether it was a family member, or someone he didn’t know. He would invite people into our house constantly, sometimes off the street, for Thanksgiving if they didn’t have a place to go.”
Fortier, a leader in New Hampshire law enforcement and a respected figure in the Town of Haverhill, died early Wednesday morning of COVID-19 complications. He was 74.
Dave Goldstein, who served with Fortier in the New Hampshire State Police, recalled him as firm but fair. He said Fortier possessed a vice-like handshake, a strong moral compass, and an unmatched work ethic.
During murder investigations, Goldstein recalled, “Wayne worked so hard he actually slept in his cruiser overnight.”
Family members recalled a softer side. A loving husband and devoted father. A gifted storyteller. A man who gave bear hugs, cried at movies, and loudly cheered his five daughters (and later seven grandchildren) at sporting events. His gruff exterior hiding a heart of gold.
“He gave us tough love, but he was such a Teddy bear inside,” said his daughter, Kristy.
CAREER CALLING
Raised in Pike, Fortier graduated from Haverhill Academy in 1966. Ten days later he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served three years, including 20 months in Da Nang, Vietnam.
He found his calling in 1973 when he joined the Haverhill Police Department. He worked his way from patrol officer to chief in just three years.
Jeff Stiegler, the Grafton County Sheriff, was a teenager at the time.
“We used to run away from him because, if you saw him coming, you knew he meant business,” he said with a laugh.
Fortier joined the New Hampshire State Police in 1976. He served 27 1/2 years, worked in major crimes, and eventually became the barracks commander at Troop C and then Troop F.
Memorably, in 1984, Fortier and Det. Leo “Chuck” Jellison confronted a wanted serial killer, Christopher Wilder, at a Colebrook gas station. Jellison was shot and wounded, Wilder committed suicide. Both officers were awarded the Medal of Valor, the highest honor granted by state police.
Goldstein, now the Franklin (Mass.) Police Chief, said Fortier commanded respect, encouraged collaboration, and was a natural leader.
“He was a mentor, a role model for us younger guys,” Goldstein said.
Fortier retired from the state police in 2004, served six years as the Plymouth Police Department’s prosecutor (until 2010), and nine years as Special Services Investigator for the Grafton County Attorney’s office (until 2019).
He was a special investigator for the Grafton Country Sheriff’s Department for the past two years.
Working together as peers, Stiegler appreciated Fortier’s toughness and tenacity.
“The demeanor he brought to our office every day was so important,” Stiegler said. “He would turn over every rock, and sometimes a week later he’d go back and turn those rocks over again. The knowledge he passed down, I’ll never forget. He made us better people, and better at what we do.”
During his career in law enforcement, Fortier believed in officer accountability. He conducted internal investigations as part of his work with the Sheriff’s office. He held himself to a high standard and expected the same of others.
“If you had a good moral compass, and you were intent on doing this job, he wanted to help you do it right,” Stiegler said.
Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby, who served under Fortier at Troop F, called him an investigator’s investigator.
“If you needed a case investigated that you were personally involved in, you would want Wayne Fortier on that case. Because you know it would be done right,” Appleby said. “He probably made a lot of people mad in his investigations, because he was so thorough. But that’s what you want, when you want to find out the truth.”
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Fortier was an active member of the Haverhill community.
He served 13 years on the Haverhill Cooperative School Board (7 as chairman), nine years on the Board of Selectmen (8 as chair), eight years with the Haverhill Historical Society (5 as chair), and was a former president of the New Hampshire School Board Association and chairman of the Haverhill Strategic Facilities Committee.
Fortier was also a 53-year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5245, and was the driving force behind an under-construction veterans memorial located behind the town building.
Glenn English, the former Haverhill Town Manager, described Fortier as someone who was direct, honest, and sincere. A throwback to a time when people rolled up their sleeves and worked for the greater good.
“I loved him like a brother,” said former Haverhill Town Manager Glenn English. “He took community very seriously. He volunteered for many posts and always gave 150% to everything he did.”
“People like Wayne come along very rarely. The basis of our relationship was truthfulness and the ability to talk sincerely. You knew his word was good. We could disagree but we were friends.”
State Rep. Rick Ladd is a fellow veteran (U.S. Army) who served alongside Fortier on the Board of Selectmen for several years. He described Fortier as a consensus builder and a leader by example.
“A few times I voted one way and he voted the other way, but we came out of that working together. We respected each other very much,” Ladd said. “This community has a hole in it right now, and the rest of us have to step up and continue working towards positive change.”
Over the past year, Fortier’s career came full circle. He returned to the Haverhill Police Department to assist the newly appointed chief, Appleby, with a backlog of cases. And to mentor two incoming detectives.
“It meant a lot to him to finish his career serving the community of Haverhill,” said Appleby, who previously served as a state trooper under Fortier. “Towards the end, he’d come into my offices on a couple of cases he was working. And still, after 40 years of service, he showed the exuberance and dedication of someone just starting off in this profession.”
LEGACY REMEMBERED
Fortier had been the picture of health.
He had completed his 16th consecutive U.S. Marine Corps Marathon, held virtually due to the pandemic, on Nov. 1.
He became sick shortly thereafter and was hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Surrounded by family, he died at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A devout Catholic, and active member of St. Joseph’s church, he passed away on the Day of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
Later that day, a column of law enforcement vehicles escorted his body back to Haverhill. Onlookers gathered along the route to show their respects, some with a salute or a hand over their heart.
One of them was Marcie Hornick, the Grafton County Attorney.
She had worked with Fortier on cases, some of them sensitive in nature. She saw first-hand his professionalism, his passion, and his personality.
“He was just a good guy. There’s nobody who can dispute that across the board. He had a wonderfully infectious laugh, and with that laugh was able to cool an otherwise tense situation. He just got it. He had a great read of people,” she said.
Hornick also shared the stage with Fortier at the North Country Public Safety Foundation’s annual awards dinner on Oct. 29. Fortier presented an award named for his friend and former colleague, the late Det. Sgt. Robert Bruno.
Quoting Bruno, Fortier said, “Don’t focus on changing the world, focus on changing the place around you. If everyone did this, the world would change for the better. Those words are very, very relevant today.”
Fortier’s illness and death have triggered an outpouring of support. His wife of 51 years, Sandra, said she has received countless calls, emails, texts and visitors. Some were familiar to her, others were not.
“The first day I returned, there were 28 different calls from people everywhere. It’s been amazing, the number of people he affected,” she said.
Those communications have revealed just how many people Fortier impacted, and how deeply.
“I take a lot of comfort in that, and I’m really proud of him,” she said. “I just think he was amazing, and he really taught a lot of people things. More than we know.”
