Mediation Fails To Resolve Homeless Lodging Conflict Between Town And Fairbanks Inn

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town and the Fairbanks Inn remain at odds over the hotel lodging homeless people.
Following an environmental court hearing on Nov. 28, the parties met with a mediator but could not settle their differences. The town’s zoning authority says Fairbanks is violating zoning rules by operating a temporary overnight shelter by taking guests paid through the Department of Children and Families Emergency General Housing Assistance. Malav Inc. (the inn’s ownership entity) challenges the determination, maintaining that all people staying at the Fairbanks are hotel guests and are treated the same.
Malav appealed the zoning decision to the environment court last fall. Days before the court hearing in November, the town and Malav agreed that the town would delay enforcement of the zoning violation through the winter, allowing Fairbanks to continue housing guests who are otherwise homeless. The agreement set an ending date of March 31.
Having passed that date with no agreement, the town could begin enforcing its violation or the parties could agree to extend the agreement, delaying action while awaiting the court’s decision.
Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh first met with the parties on Nov. 28. The case includes Fairbanks Inn guest Michael Ruggles, represented by Vermont Legal Aid attorney Maryellen Griffin.
Through Griffin, Ruggles wrote to the court, “It has been hard throughout this whole thing knowing that the Town really doesn’t want us in the community. It’s already hard enough being homeless. It would really help us to know that instead of trying to push us down, the Town was trying to help lift us up so we could move on to our next chapter.”
At the November hearing, the judge told the parties he hoped the agreement period would be used toward good faith efforts to reach a resolution apart from the court’s involvement.
Such a resolution was not reached, and the court is involved. There was a status conference on Monday in which the court reconnected with the parties and sought an update.
There was one mediation session and a plan for a second, but Griffin declined to take part, said Claudine Safar, an attorney representing St. Johnsbury.
She said on Friday the court could order another mediation, but she doesn’t believe that would achieve success. It wouldn’t be fruitful, she said, to force a party to the negotiating table who doesn’t want to be there.
The issue, said Safar, is the contention that Ruggles is due compensation because of the actions of the town. Griffin contends in a court filing that Ruggles is due “injunctive relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages, costs, reasonable attorney’s fees, and any other appropriate relief.”
The town, through Safar, counters that the environmental court has no jurisdiction to make a determination like that.
A series of questions Griffin poses to the court address what she and her client believe are violations of Vermont’s Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act. Safar filed a motion to strike the questions. “The Environmental Court lacks jurisdiction to rule on these questions,” she noted.
Griffin disagrees.
“The question of the lawfulness of St. Johnsbury’s zoning enforcement against Malav Inc. involves the same nucleus of facts as the question of whether St. Johnsbury violated anti-discrimination law in its pursuit of zoning enforcement action against Malav,” notes Griffin in a court filing dated March 30. “For this reason, the discrimination claims may, and in these circumstances, should, be heard together and in this Court.”
The court is expected to decide on the motion to strike.
As for the pending motion to stay the zoning decision, the attorney for Malav asked in a court filing on March 20 to make a determination because no agreement could be reached apart from the court’s intervention.
“The parties met with a mediator but were unable to resolve the disputes through mediation,” wrote attorney David Dunn on behalf of Malav.
At the status conference on Monday, Safar called the mediation session “helpful,” but the session did not achieve a resolution.
Judge Thomas did leave the door open for the parties to agree on another extension of the agreement between the town and Malav to delay the zoning enforcement. Safar said on Friday that, at this point, such an agreement has not been reached.
Dependent On Motels
The emergence of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020 created a need to find shelter for otherwise homeless people. A motel voucher program that had been used in a limited way became the solution, and it was greatly expanded.
In the Northeast Kingdom, four motels were utilized extensively by the Department of Children and Families to house people: the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, Maurice’s in Canaan, and the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins in Barton.
When the prevalence of the virus waned and program funding access diminished, the state made some changes, but the use of the motels by DCF in its search for housing options remains.
At the time of the DRB hearing in September, it was reported that out of 46 Fairbanks Inn rooms, 32 of them were occupied by transitional housing guests.
Those numbers increased over the winter, according to DCF. On Nov. 30, 41 rooms were rented through the state program. On Dec. 31, 35 rooms were utilized. On Jan. 31, it was 36 rooms. The reliance on Fairbanks was 42 rooms on Feb. 28 and 43 rooms on March 31.
