Mediation Fails To Resolve Homeless Lodging Conflict Between Town And Fairbanks Inn
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town and the Fairbanks Inn remain at odds over the hotel lodging homeless people.

Following an environmental court hearing on Nov. 28, the parties met with a mediator but could not settle their differences. The town’s zoning authority says Fairbanks is violating zoning rules by operating a temporary overnight shelter by taking guests paid through the Department of Children and Families Emergency General Housing Assistance. Malav Inc. (the inn’s ownership entity) challenges the determination, maintaining that all people staying at the Fairbanks are hotel guests and are treated the same.

