Medical Coverage Changes At The Pines Rehab And Health

Joyce Dobbertin, MD, at left, consults with Delores Burroughs-Biron (center) and Kate Guilmain over long-term care plans and discusses the Pines’ transition to Burroughs-Biron as the new medical director. (Photo Courtesy Of NVRH)
LYNDONVILLE — The position of medical director at the Pines Rehab and Health recently transitioned from Corner Medical-based providers Joyce Dobbertin, MD, DC; Tom Broderick, MD; Mitchel Sullivan, MD and John Scott, MD, to Delores Burroughs-Biron, MSN, MD and Kate Guilmain GNP- BC. Burroughs-Biron and Guilmain will be on-site every week, offering residents and their families more availability and scheduling flexibility.
The relationship between Corner Medical and the Pines started with Corner Medical providers John Elliott, MD and Tim Thompson, MD approximately 40 years ago. Nurses and staff at Corner Medical also helped with patient care, from communicating important instructions to connecting Pines residents with providers. In the past, Corner Medical providers visited residents in the morning, and if necessary, after-hours and in the evening. However, Burroughs-Biron and Guilmain will spend more time on-site during the day.
