The cause and manner of death of a Newbury woman who was allegedly murdered by her father on Monday has been determined.
According to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, Karina Rheaume, 38, died from shotgun wounds to her head and torso. The manner of death has been determined to be homicide.
Rheaume’s father, James Perry Jr., 70, has been charged with felony second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. Perry has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court documents, Perry believed that unknown individuals were playing ‘gun games’ with him and that his family and neighbors were out to kill him.
Perry is accused of shooting his daughter as she stood on a landing outside the front door at his residence at 218 Deerfield Lane in Newbury because he feared she was part of a conspiracy to kill him.
Police say Perry Jr., shot his daughter through the front door and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife after Rheaume arrived to check on him and bring him cookies.
Family members told investigators that Perry’s mental health had been deteriorating recently.
Responding state troopers found Perry inside his home and refusing to come out. The Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called in and ultimately were successful in peacefully resolving the standoff at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when Perry came out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.
Perry now faces a possible life prison sentence if convicted of the murder charge. The case is being prosecuted in Orange County Court.
