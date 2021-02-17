BARTON – The Orleans Central Supervisory Union board will hold virtual forums on Tuesday, March 1 to allow community members to meet two finalists for the superintendent of OCSU.

The forums are for finalists:

• Penny Chamberlin, 5 p.m., meet.google.com/sbe-wkmi-cov Join by phone (US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN:

• Ben White, 6 p.m., meet.google.com/ucv-uzsc-nek Join by phone (US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN:

Community members are asked to provide feedback via a Google Forms link that will be provided during each meeting.

The board will interview candidates on Wednesday, March 3 and possibly make a decision that evening.

