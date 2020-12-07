ST. JOHNSBURY — Families are invited to visit Santa and see Dr. Tom Turek’s holiday train display inside the Star Theatre block at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Turek has been setting up the model train display for several years inside the Welcome Center, but that space was not available this year due to concerns with COVID-19. Turek connected with the owner of the building that houses the Star Theatre, Al Bulay, to see if he had space to allow for set-up of the display and viewing of the trains.

