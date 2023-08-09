Melinda Mitchell ‘A Person Of Interest’ In Harrison Avenue Shooting

Melinda A. Mitchell is a person of interest in the shooting of two men at 57 Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Aug. 4.
The state says that based on available information it is believed that Mitchell may have housed people involved in the shooting in her Harrison Avenue apartment.
Mitchell, 32, of Lyndonville, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Broad Street in Lyndonville and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, violating conditions of release and a violation of probation. She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
Caledonia Superior Court
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court to temporarily hold Mitchell without bail and then schedule a new hearing within a week.
“Based on all of our available information, she is heavily engaged in the drug trafficking activity in the community,” said Zaleski. “From the state’s perspective, she does pose both a flight risk as well as a danger to the community and without going into terribly much detail we do have information that Miss Mitchell is not only engaged in buying and selling illegal narcotics in the community, she’s also been housing some individuals from out-of-state who have been up here recently.”
Defense attorney Sam Swope argued against the hold without bail request.
“In terms of these cases, I’m unfamiliar with any basis in Vermont law to hold someone without bail under these circumstances,” said Attorney Swope.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release and $5,000 cash bail.
The shooting at 57 Harrison Ave. began at about 9 p.m. inside Apt. #3.
Police responded and discovered two male subjects had been shot and wounded. It was reported that multiple unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants within the apartment. The two wounded men were taken to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The alleged victims names have not been released.
The state said Mitchell has been staying at 223 Broad St. in Lyndonville but she was not on the lease and the landlord considers her to be a “squatter.”
Vermont State Police Tpr. Joshua Lewis and Detective Tpr. Jason Danielsen responded to the Dollar General on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to speak with Mitchell.
“Melinda was a person of interest in a shooting that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Friday 8/4/2023,” wrote Tpr. Lewis in his report. “We spoke with Melinda who was not cooperative. Melinda claimed she was at the Dollar Store to purchase Bacitracin for an infection.”
But then an officer from the Vermont Drug Task Force called the troopers saying Mitchell had been observed making a drug deal in the parking lot and said she should be arrested for violating conditions of release. Police said Mitchell then resisted arrest and attempted to kick and bite Det. Danielsen.
At the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks, police interviewed Mitchell who said that she was at Dollar General meeting with someone she knew as ”Peanut Butter” where they exchanged drugs.
“Melinda later confirmed that they smoked crack cocaine together and then ‘Peanut Butter’ gave her bags of fentanyl,” wrote Tpr. Lewis. “Melinda advised that she had gotten her crack cocaine from the individuals who were currently at her residence. During our interview, Melinda also admitted to having several bags of fentanyl in her purse.”
Police said they also located “a very small quantity of crack cocaine” inside a sandwich bag.
On Tuesday night, Vermont State Police temporarily closed a section of Broad Street before going to 223 Broad St. to search for individuals and evidence that might be connected to the Harrison Avenue shooting. The one person arrested during this operation, Jared Bradley, 42, of St. Johnsbury, is not believed to be connected to the ongoing case.
In April, Mitchell pleaded no contest to felony charges related to a fatal car crash in 2019 including gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury.
Mitchell is accused of crashing head-on into an oncoming car on Memorial Drive (Route 5) near the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon town line, which ended the life of three-year-old Dean Spicer. The crash also seriously injured the boy’s mother, Sandra Leach, who needed to be extricated from her car by responding firefighters.
Mitchell is still awaiting sentencing on the 2019 charges.
