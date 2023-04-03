St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville firefighters work to free a woman from a vehicle involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line. A young child was also in the car and was taken to the hospital.
A St. Johnsbury firefighter spreads absorbent material over auto fluids covering Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, following a head-on crash. Both drivers and child passenger were taken to the hospital.
Melinda A. Mitchell changed her plea on Monday related to a car crash that killed a three-year-old boy in 2019.
But Mitchell did not plead guilty to the charges as noted in court documents.
“The pleas will be no contest,” said Burlington defense attorney Dan McGuire at the hearing. “Just because of any concerns regarding any civil exposure (lawsuit)…”
The state did not object to the plea change.
“It’s not ideal,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski. “But given the circumstances, I understand defense counsel’s position and I’m not going to object to it.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Mitchell, 31, then entered her no-contest pleas, and Judge Justin P. Jiron ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a contested sentencing hearing at a future date.
The change of plea documents filed on Feb. 9 in Caledonia Superior Court had the “guilty” boxes checked on both felony charges against Mitchell, including gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury.
Mitchell is accused of crashing head-on into an oncoming car on Memorial Drive (Route 5) near the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon town line, which ended the life of three-year-old Dean Spicer. The crash also seriously injured the boy’s mother, Sandra Leach, who needed to be extricated from her car by responding firefighters.
The plea agreement calls for a cap on Mitchell’s sentence of 5-10 years to serve in prison. But Attorney Maguire will be allowed to argue for a lesser prison sentence.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Mitchell had been facing a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $33,000 in fines.
