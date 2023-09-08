Rescue workers help Melinda Mitchell, 28, Lyndon, who was involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Melinda A. Mitchell was sentenced by Judge Rory T. Thibault to serve 5-15 years in prison for a car crash that killed a three-year-old boy in 2019.
She already has over 1,000 days credit in jail, but she will still have to spend more time in prison.
Mitchell, 32, of Lyndon, was convicted by plea agreement on Friday of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury, violating conditions of release, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.
Caledonia Superior Court
Mitchell did apologize in court for the 2019 crash.
“I just want to apologize to my victims that I hurt,” said Mitchell. “It was a terrible thing to do…I just want you to know I am very sorry.”
Mitchell is accused of crashing head-on into an oncoming car on Memorial Drive (Route 5) near the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon town line, which ended the life of three-year-old Dean Spicer. The crash also seriously injured the boy’s mother, Sandra Leach, who needed to be extricated from her car by responding firefighters.
Dean Spicer died while on life support at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
The case was prosecuted by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski. Mitchell was represented by defense attorney Dan Maguire. Mitchell is now serving her time at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Mitchell faced a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $33,000 in fines.
