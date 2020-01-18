Melissa Robitille Wants Sentence Reduced

Melissa Robitille is arraigned in Caledonia County Superior Court on second-degree murder charges on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (Photo by Michael Beniash/Caledonian-Record)

A Hardwick woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her disabled son says her sentence should be reduced because the state closed a substance abuse program she was planning to use.

Melissa Robitille, 43, who is serving a 4-12 year prison sentence at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, has filed a motion for sentence reconsideration in Caledonia County Superior Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments