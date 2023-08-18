ST. JOHNSBURY — A standing-room-only crowd turned out for the Caledonia Food Cooperative’s emergency meeting to discuss the purchase of the former Walgreens building on Railroad Street, hosted by the Fairbanks Museum on Thursday evening.

Board President Eric Skovsted and member Jay Craven, along with other members of the co-op board, explained to members of the start-up as well as interested citizens who packed the meeting, that they have a critically short window by which to raise enough money for the owner to hold the option on the building while more financing and fundraising occurs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments