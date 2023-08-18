ST. JOHNSBURY — A standing-room-only crowd turned out for the Caledonia Food Cooperative’s emergency meeting to discuss the purchase of the former Walgreens building on Railroad Street, hosted by the Fairbanks Museum on Thursday evening.
Board President Eric Skovsted and member Jay Craven, along with other members of the co-op board, explained to members of the start-up as well as interested citizens who packed the meeting, that they have a critically short window by which to raise enough money for the owner to hold the option on the building while more financing and fundraising occurs.
More than 80 people attended the meeting, with 44 more on Zoom and nine board members, said Katy Smith, a member of the board who greeted the crowd and thanked them for turning out on such short notice to learn more about the hope for the new co-op to buy the building in the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury. She referred to earlier businesses at the building she knew there growing up in town, including Rite Aid and Brooks.
Smith thanked members for their patience during the more than 4-year effort by the all-volunteer board to get to the point where they now have an imminent plan to purchase a building - for which they need the community’s financial backing to raise funds quickly for the 502 Railroad St. site that has been vacant since Walgreens closed earlier this year.
Board Chair Eric Skovsted walked the group through a quick history of the effort to find a site for the hoped-for co-op, including earlier interest in the Bay Street area, but he said new construction costs have skyrocketed.
The existing building in downtown St. Johnsbury, which has been transforming and is home to multiple new businesses, presents an opportunity for the new food store to operate in an ideal location, Skovsted stressed.
He told those gathered and listening in over Zoom that a market analysis conducted for the former Walgreens site shows hoped-for sales would be $500,000 stronger than the earlier property eyed in St. Johnsbury.
A letter went out to members this week saying the total cost to buy the building is $2.2 million, and the co-op would have until April to purchase the building. A total of $350,000 must be raised for the owner to hold the property in an option-to-purchase agreement with R&R Vermont Management LLC, the current owner.
The letter asked that members pledge financial support quickly to secure the option to purchase.
“Today, we have commitments of $150,000 toward the $350,000 total needed to pay the option,” the letter states. “But we need to secure pledges for $150,000 in matching donations or loans by members no later than Monday, August 28th.”
The first option payment is due Aug. 31.
The emergency informational meeting noted that the building’s owner has indicated that a national dollar store chain is also eyeing the site.
In recent days, more than $100,000 has been pledged, directors said at the meeting’s outset, and $75,000 is the figure that needs to be raised very quickly. The ammount cannot come from more than 25 donors, stressed Jay Craven, a member of the board working to bring the vision to reality.
The letter from the board laid out how the loans would work; the co-op board is working with an attorney to advise on how to structure the loans.
“Loans will pay 4% interest and will be repaid when the purchase of the co-op is completed (planned for next spring), or they may be converted to preferred stock (also at 4%) once we launch that fundraising campaign,” the letter explains. “You can decide later. But these loans are critically important to secure this option on the Walgreens building. Lenders will pledge to pay into an escrow account by Monday, August 28th.
To make a pledge for a loan or for further questions, email Jay Craven at jcraven1590@gmail.com, or call 802-274-1974.
Kingdom County Productions has offered to act as the fiscal agent for tax-deductible donations at https://kingdomcounty.org/donate.
The directors agreed to provide an update on pledge totals on Aug. 29. “If we have met our goal, we will use funds received toward our option payments,” they noted. “If we have not met our goal on our very tight timeline, we will return collected funds and pledges, and we will have made our best effort.”
Board members (Jay Craven, Eli Emerson, Margaret Healey, Adam Norwood, Eric Skovsted, Katy Smith, James Sweeney, Karina Weiss, Hannah Wigginton) have pledged $30,000 in loans and voted to allocate $45,000 from membership investments. According to the letter sent to members, the board will also hold a $50,000 Kickstarter campaign.
The board also informed members that it was “in discussions with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) to explore sharing this new space for a modest downtown hospital pharmacy.”
If funding is secured, the board will employ a project manager and architect. Work to secure grants and loans will continue, as will relationships with existing community-owned food co-ops both regionally and nationally.
The co-op also applied for a $200,000 revitalization grant from the Town of St. Johnsbury, to be decided around August 28th.
Board member Karina Weiss, darting around the room to find more chairs as people continued to pour into the museum’s front room, said, “We’re going to run out of seats! That’s a good problem!”
Skovsted, the board’s chair, who runs Joe’s Brook Farm with his wife, Mary, said, “This is just so exciting to be here having this meeting tonight.”
“It’s been an intense month, for sure,” underscored Craven, who referenced some of the pie-in-the-sky arts projects and organizations he has helped to build in the rural Northeast Kingdom - and which worked, thanks to community support.
Board member James Sweeney, managing the virtual meeting for the event, and the chat room comments for the more than 50 percent of attendees who attended virtually, said, “We’re trying to make something big happen!”
Of the Walgreens site, Skovsted said the board has looked at multiple sites and conducted market studies using a nationally-known consultant with extensive experience helping food co-ops to launch. The site of the building the board wants to quickly act on “is at an absolutely critical intersection in our town for ensuring the development of St. Jay goes in the direction we want it to go,” said Skovsted.
There are great things about the site - and some challenges, but William Graves, a builder from Barnet, did a walk-through with the board and believes the challenges can be addressed.
Craven referenced the success of a handful of area and Vermont co-ops, from the Littleton Co-op, which has been helpful to the Caledonia Co-op project, the co-op in Hardwick, and further afield, in Middlebury and Springfield, saying they’re known for their friendly staff, local products being offered along with traditional items - the Caledonia Co-op envisions being a hybrid of products, both typical grocery store stock and local items and organic/natural lines.
“There’s so much new energy into town,” said Craven, saying the co-op, located in the heart of downtown, will stimulate more economic positive action - bringing as many as 500 more people to the center of the community every day, as well as 40 new jobs.
“SOLD!” someone yelled out from the back of the room.
Of the space, Craven said, “In many ways, it’s the only one.”
“In some ways even though the cost of the building is high, it’s also the cheapest option, we really want it, it just seems that’s where it should go,” said Craven.
People were urged to attend meetings this Monday and next in St. Johnsbury to show their interest in the town supporting the grant.
Craven spoke to the additional attributes a co-op would present, from food education, to cooking classes and events to get young people interested, as well as opportunities to work with Catamount Arts.
“We want it to be a welcoming environment, and if you think about other co-ops in other towns, they are … where we are right now is the question of how do we come up with money?” Craven said. “We are limited to 25 people that will invest … we do need allies that will come forward and help us meet these option payments. Frankly, within the last two days, we have received $100,000 in pledges; it shows the strength of the communities’ desire for shared ownership in a key spot in town.”
Craven said after this initial push, a preferred stock secondary roll-out in the fall would follow with a lower threshold for participation.
Donations are also most welcome to assist with getting off the ground.
The board said the store is projected to make $6.5 million annually to break even.
“That’s the number we have to work with, we would try to beat that,” said Craven. “It’s my view that we should be able to do what Hardwick is doing.”
Skovsted said of the launch, “It’s always a stretch starting any co-op.”
And the board members were clear there is risk.
“This is the best option we have come across and this is the only option (the consultant says will be) really viable and there are things that could de-rail it along the way, but there’s a pathway … and we’re pursuing it,” said Skovsted.
Craven pointed to the Littleton Food Co-op, “They thought it would never work. It has worked in spades.”
Questions about other locations, Natural Provisions building and the Green Mountain Mall were asked - and the responses were about the layout and size, parking, and in the case of the old JC Penney store, the fact that going past the Hospital Drive intersection would put the new co-op past their chief competitor, Price Chopper.
A man from Barnet said he and his wife were ready to be among the needed investors and others expressed interest, as well. Craven urged them to approach him at the close of the meeting.
“This has been so intense the way it has developed, we really just want to get to this date and breathe for about three days and launch phase 2,” said Craven. “This phase has been like hand-to-hand combat.”
Craven said just before the meeting ended, “If you’re interested in being one of the magical, enchanted 25, come and see me!”
Staff Writer Dana Gray contributed to this report.
