KIRBY — The family of Moriah Wilson will honor her life through a new foundation to raise money for local children.
The Moriah Wilson Foundation will hold its inaugural charity event, Ride For Mo, the weekend of the first anniversary of her death this May.
Wilson was a premiere gravel cyclist whose young life was cut tragically short.
Matt Wilson, Moriah’s brother, said his family, including his parents Eric and Karen, want to invite the local community to take part in the event to celebrate Moriah’s life in the area where she grew up and learned to bike and ski. In addition to her professional cycling accomplishments, Wilson was also a graduate of the Burke Mountain Academy.
The gravel and mountain biking event will travel past BMA and Moriah’s final resting place in Kirby.
Overlooking the peaceful cemetery in North Kirby where she is laid to rest, family friends have a flag in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the words RIDE LIKE MO hanging as a lasting tribute for the beloved and much missed Moriah Wilson.
Karen Wilson said in a telephone interview that if the event planned for May 13 was advertised initially on social media, it would fill immediately so they are working on getting the word locally first.
While significant support from her cycling friends is anticipated, the Wilsons very much wanted to ensure space for local people from Vermont to take part.
“We want to make sure that the community is aware of it as much as possible,” said Matt.
The event will be held at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Ridge on the Lyndon-Burke line on Saturday, May 13th.
“They have generously donated the venue and offered up all their resources to help with whatever we may need to ensure an awesome event,” said Matt.
The link to register is now on the Moriah Wilson Foundation website (https://mowilsonfoundation.org) and online registration will open on Friday, Feb. 24th at BikeReg (https://www.bikereg.com/rideformo) and via instagram https://www.instagram.com/ridefomo.
All revenue from registration fees will be going directly to Kingdom Kids to support outdoor recreation for youth in the area, according to the family.
Information from the foundation website explains “This is not a race but a day to join Moriah’s spirit on the roads and trails she grew up on and loved. This event is about bringing the community together with gratitude for life and inspiring each other to face the hard climbs together.”
Both legs of the race will have a maximum participation of 250 riders.
There is no designated route for the mountain bike component. Riders who sign up for this will have the chance to form their own group and go out with a guide (if they’d like) that matches their skill level, explained Matt.
Groups of 10 mountain bikers will have the option to ride in groups with a guide from Kingdom Cycling and Experiences, as well, who will lead groups on the Kingdom Trails network.
The event will feature a gravel component with two grave routes: The ‘Kirby Cup’, a 26-mile ride with 3,000 ft of climbing, and the ‘Victory Lap,’ a 52-mile ride with 5,400 ft of climbing.
Community Support
Matt noted, “I’d like to briefly express why we’re doing this ride and what it means to us to be able to remember Moriah together, in this amazing community, out on the beautiful roads and trails.”
He said the Moriah Wilson Foundation is in the process of becoming a nonprofit and is aligning with Kingdom Kids for its first event, “Their mission is exactly the kind of impact we want to have with the Moriah Wilson Foundation.”
The organization helps to support local children with access to sporting programs from ski passes to mountain biking opportunities and works with local school districts in the region, said Matt.
“I just love imagining all the smiling faces up on the mountain and in the woods,” Matt said.
“This first year after this tragedy has been really, really difficult for our family,” the family shared in an email to the newspaper this week. “It has also been difficult for those who grew up with her here in Burke, all those who were close to her, and the larger cycling, mountain biking, and skiing communities.”
The Wilson family said, “We want to run this event to bring those people together to remember Moriah and share each other’s company doing the things we all love. And at the same time, to raise money to help make it easier for more kids to have the chance to find joy in these activities.”
The family said the outpouring of support has been incredible.
“From the Wildflower Inn, to Kingdom Trails, to Scenic Tents, to the food trucks, and all those who’ve given their time and knowledge to help with the logistics of planning something like this, we are so appreciative,” the family wrote. “We’d like to make sure to thank Kingdom Trails for generously donating the day tickets for these participants. We also want to thank KT, the private landowners, and the towns for trusting us to run an event like this respectfully and conscientiously!”
Post Event Details, Virtual Ride
Anyone with a smart trainer will be able to participate virtually from anywhere in the world.
Wahoo Fitness is going to be running a virtual ride with the exact routes and terrain as the physical ride.
Ian Boswell, a professional gravel racer from Peacham, has been helping organize this part of the event, and because he will be out of town that weekend, will be participating in the virtual aspect himself! More information about the virtual ride will be accessible on the Wahoo RGT app, our website, and on our social media in the coming weeks.
From The Mo Wilson Foundation Website
The family shares the following at mowilsonfoundation.org/mo’s-story:
Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson grew up in East Burke, Vermont, with a dream of becoming an Olympic skier. Drawing inspiration from family, friends, and the Burke community, she believed in this dream. She trusted that if it was meant to be, it would be, and that everything happens for a reason.
This was Mo’s perspective when she tore her ACL sophomore year at Burke Mountain Academy. At the time, she was ranked third nationally for her age in Giant Slalom. And it was her perspective when she tore it again, three winters later, soon after fulfilling a childhood dream of joining the Dartmouth Alpine ski team. Moriah learned to embrace adversity with grace and purpose and developed a work ethic that was truly out of this world.
Months of committed rehab after her second ACL injury sowed the seed that would grow into a new dream: to become a professional cyclist. In less than three years of gravel and mountain bike racing, Moriah – known as “Mo” – became the winningest off-road cyclist in America. With the support of her sponsors, friends, and family, Mo chose to quit her full-time job and commit to her new dream. “When you love something so much to the point where you’re fully committed”, she once told a mentor, “you make the choice, and the risk sort of becomes irrelevant. Because even if you fail, it will have been worth it. The process and all that comes along with that is more important and valuable, in the end.”
In 2015, she wrote that she wanted to “be the kind of person that picks other people up when they fall down, who’s there for people when they need support, encouragement, and inspiration.” This year, drawing upon the same values, she wrote that her mission was to “inspire people to ride bikes and be active” and “promote positive body image awareness for women, and female athletes in particular.” More than anything, Moriah believed in the power of community, for it was her communities that shaped her.
In May, 2022, Mo was shot and killed in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in a gravel race. We’re committed to honoring Moriah by keeping her dreams alive – by supporting each other in our communities and inspiring and helping others to get outside, ride bikes, and live healthy lives.
