Memorial Cornhole Tournament Scores Big Bucks For Cancer Support Group
Board members for NEKCAN, a cancer support group, accept a check totalling $14,000 from Derek Garand, who raised the money through a cornhole tournament held in memory of his wife, Jenn, who died from cancer. From left are Paula Ward, Mike Barrett, Garand, Colin Fucci and Dan Copp. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Remembering a special woman who lost her battle with cancer combined with a desire to help those still battling made for a powerful show of support at a recent Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network fundraiser.

The network goes by the acronym NEKCAN, “because the NEK Can” make a difference in the lives of people with cancer, organizers say. It’s a non-profit organization, comprised of a board of community members, that exists to offer monthly financial support to people diagnosed with cancer who can use some extra money.

