Memorial Cornhole Tournament Scores Big Bucks For Cancer Support Group

Remembering a special woman who lost her battle with cancer combined with a desire to help those still battling made for a powerful show of support at a recent Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network fundraiser.
The network goes by the acronym NEKCAN, “because the NEK Can” make a difference in the lives of people with cancer, organizers say. It’s a non-profit organization, comprised of a board of community members, that exists to offer monthly financial support to people diagnosed with cancer who can use some extra money.
Support to fund the initiative comes from local people engaged in fundraising activities. Among them is the recently-held Garand Strong Cornhole Tournament, which Derek Garand organized in honor of his wife, Jenn, who died at age 42 on Nov. 19, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.
The second annual event at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center raised $14,000. Derek Garand said last year, the amount raised was $4,000, and he had set a goal of $10,000 for this year.
“I was ecstatic about blowing my goal out of the water,” he noted on social media.
On a recent evening, Garand met with NEKCAN board members to present them with the $14,000 check. They had an idea that it was a large amount, but didn’t have the exact figure. Garand invited them to guess the amount before handing over the check. Some got close, but none guessed as high as the amount raised.
They were pleasantly surprised.
“That’s absolutely incredible,” said NEKCAN board member Paula Ward, who gathered with fellow board members Dan Copp, Colin Fucci and Mike Barrett to receive the donation from Garand.
Garand credited Fenton Chester for donating the use of the space for the May 21 tournament, and title sponsors Andy Hill, of Hill Heating Services, Autosaver Group, Amy Hill and Raymond Young of Goodfella’s and St. Johnsbury VFW Post 793. The tournament was run by Northeast Kingdom Cornhole and Caledonia County Cornhole. A raffle, featuring many donated items, was also part of the event.
All the money donated goes to recipients who NEKCAN is working with. Each recipient gets $250 every month for six months. After six months, a person can re-apply. The organization doesn’t specify how each recipient should use the money.
Organizers rely on different fundraising events to provide the funds to help neighbors battling cancer. Most recently, “An Evening with Spirit” was held at the Catamount Arts ArtPort on June 7. It featured psychic medium Josh Simonds and raised $3,000 for NEKCAN.
Last month, the NEKCAN Rail Trail & Ale event happened at Goodfella’s Restaurant. Participants rode bikes, walked or ran on the nearby Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, paying a registration fee to participate. Proceeds went to NEKCAN. About $3,700 was raised.
The next event on the fundraising calendar is the 2023 NEKCAN Automobile Show on July 15. It will be held in the parking area at the Fairbanks Scales building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Come show off your car, truck, or motorcycle,” information about the event online states. “The $25 registration fee goes directly to support the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.” The public is invited to check out the vehicles in the show with admission by donation. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site.
More information and registration details for those wishing to show off a vehicle can be found on the NEKCAN website: nekcan.org
Being part of an organization that is supported by the community to help out fellow community members dealing with cancer is rewarding, said Copp.
“It’s very fulfilling when you hear back from recipients,” he said. “Cancer is very expensive to deal with; to help out a little bit, it’s awesome.”
