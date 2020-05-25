LITTLETON — The coronavirus pandemic, while challenging and forcing changes, did not stop the Littleton community from honoring its soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Although the annual Memorial Day procession and large gathering at the Veterans Memorial Bridge for Monday were canceled because of concerns for public health and safety, a small team of veterans from the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 met early Saturday morning at the bridge on Cottage Street to hold the traditional ceremonies — the playing of taps, the 21-gun salute, reading the names of the 49 soldiers reflected in the plaques on the bridge, and placing wreaths on each plaque.
Up the street, the team, accompanied by several residents, gathered at a safe distance at the VFW’s outdoor chapel for a speech by Jennifer Carbonneau, who was this year’s guest speaker.
The ceremonies, which also included VFW members visiting cemeteries in Littleton and surrounding towns on Sunday morning, were captured on video for the virtual world by Lynne Forsyth, senior vice-president of the VFW auxiliary, and put on the VFW and VFW auxiliary social media sites Monday morning.
“It wasn’t the most conventional Memorial Day, but it was very nice,” said Army veteran and VFW member Bill Sargent. “We want to try and remember the importance of this day, no matter the circumstances.”
Introducing Carbonneau, whose father, Jeff Wells served as a Marine in the Vietnam War, was Dan Greenlaw, an Army and Vietnam veteran and VFW member, who said Carbonneau, previously recognized by the Littleton VFW as the New Hampshire VFW Teacher of the Year when she was a middle school English teacher, is no stranger to Littleton’s Memorial Day tradition that has been a long part of her life.
“Jennifer grew up appreciating the sacrifices of others,” said Greenlaw.
Carbonneau highlighted the strong hold Memorial Day has on the community.
“If it wasn’t watching my grampa or my dad marching in a parade, or me and my mom joining the ladies’ VFW color guard marching in heels, or supporting Buddy Poppy sales, I was gathering our community’s youth to carry wreaths in our Memorial Day procession or observing color guards and their chaplains honoring our fallen soldiers at a cemetery,” she said.
Memorial Day is the day you just don’t miss and it’s one of the most significant recognitions on the town’s calender, said Carbonneau.
“Floating wreaths down the river, placing them on granite makers,” she said. “Replacing old flags in the cemetery with new flags. Gathering people together to honor those who gave all. That is Memorial Day.”
One of the defining features of the town was established in 2003 when a group of veterans led the effort to create the Veterans Memorial Bridge that today has the names of 49 Littleton soldiers who died serving their country, said Carbonneau.
“Memorial Day took on a new meaning when we ended with a ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge,” she said. “Our town stopped, filled the bridge, and reflected as each name rang through the air and into our ears and hearts. Our parade became a procession and our deceased came alive again for a moment, and for most only as a name.”
Recently, the town has enjoyed having its elementary school students participate, she said.
That youth participation, which in past years would see students place wreaths on plaques, didn’t happen this year.
“This year has twisted life for all of us,” said Carbonneau. “However, we still pause to return to the shared practice of honoring those soldiers who lost their lives for us, for our values, for our freedom, for our choices. Many of you answered the call to serve in the armed services. You chose an honorable path, a selfless path. Many of us answered other callings. However, today with the pandemic shifting our lives in ways that three months ago we couldn’t imagine, we find ourselves all having to adjust to new routines and become more innovative in our approaches to gather as a community.”
The virtual approach to Littleton’s Memorial Day ceremony no doubt left many heartbroken, wanting what the town had in normal years, wanting to gather to honor the fallen, she said.
“Today’s virtual ceremony is a small sacrifice,” said Carbonneau. “Remember that — a small sacrifice … So we wear masks, so we limit our interactions, so we create virtual gatherings, and as result we protect one another. This, too, will pass, and on the other end we will be a stronger Littleton community knowing that we may have helped protect others through our small sacrifices. After all, our fallen soldiers protected us with the ultimate sacrifice.”
VFW chaplain Greg Darling asked the community to exercise the freedoms that Littleton’s veterans sacrificed for.
“Worship your God openly without fear of imprisonment or torture, express your opinions and acknowledge and respect those who do not agree, vote your beliefs for the candidate you feel most likely to ensure and preserve our freedoms, and pass on an awareness, love and appreciation of our country to your children and grandchildren,” he said.
