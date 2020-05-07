Memorial Day In Littleton:No Procession; Speaker, Wreath-Laying To Be On Video

LITTLETON - As the coronavirus pandemic continues and social distancing remains in place, the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 has decided to cancel its annual Memorial Day procession, one of the area’s largest Memorial Day events that includes school bands and youth, many community members, and scores of area veterans.
It had been scheduled for Monday, May 25.
And the other events, the laying of the wreaths on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street and the guest speaker, will be recorded, likely on Saturday, May 23, and later broadcast on social media video in time for Memorial Day on May 25, Bill Sargent, member of the VFW’s honor guard and Memorial Day Committee, said Thursday.
“We had an impromptu meeting and came up with ideas on what we’re going to do,” he said.
The one event that will proceed at the regular time and near normal, albeit with social distancing, is the VFW’s Sunday morning visits to the graves of veterans in a half dozen cemeteries in Littleton, Bethlehem, Lisbon, Sugar Hill, Franconia, and Easton.
“That will still go on, but were not necessarily trying to fanfare it like we would last year or any other year,” said Sargent.
The VFW does not want to encourage people to congregate, he said.
Fortunately, the only cemetery that can draw a larger turnout has been in Littleton and not the others, said Sargent.
“On Saturday, we plan on doing the filming at the bridge of the laying of the wreaths and the raising of the flags,” said Sargent. “And then after that, we’ll be going up to the VFW to do the filming of the guest speaker, who is Jennifer Carbonneau [principal of Littleton High School] and that probably will be about it.”
Buddy poppies, the small red flowers that are the official VFW flower, will be disbursed at about noontime for the donation process that helps veterans and veteran families in need, he said.
Annually, the gathering on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has drawn several hundred people for the ceremonies, wreath-laying, and speakers, a size that cannot be accommodated this year.
Although Littleton students usually lay the wreaths on the plaques of the nearly 50 Littleton veterans who died in the line of service and are named on the bridge, the VFW this year will err on the side of caution and public safety and use its honor guard to lay the wreaths.
“We will space ourselves out equally for the amount of plaques that are on the bridge,” said Sargent.
At the VFW on upper Cottage Street is a pavilion and chapel for the Carbonneau as guest speaker, he said.
“She will be doing some reading up there and we have been up there already getting everything spruced up and taking the leaves away,” he said.
While there will be no procession down Main Street, much work remains between now and Memorial Day.
“We have a busy weekend ahead of us,” said Sargent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.