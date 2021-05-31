LITTLETON — To the soft patter of rain, the Littleton community and its veterans turned out to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 on Monday to honor those servicemen and women who died in service to their country.
Giving the welcome address at the post’s chapel during the annual Memorial Day ceremony was VFW Quartermaster Dave Victor, who narrated the history of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street, which was dedicated nearly two decades ago under a similar sky of raindrops, he said.
“A desire to commemorate the sacrifices of our local veterans who gave their lives in defense of this country was expressed and planning began,” said Victor. “The idea was to have a respectful memorial different than the normal monuments of stone.”
It was proposed that the entrance bridge to the town be renamed the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and the support of Post 816 members, Littleton selectmen, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, formally named the bridge and made it a reality, he said.
It was then thought that a more personalized version of the remembrance would be appropriate through the engraving of the names of each hero on the bridge, said Victor.
“This is the only Veterans Memorial Bridge in the country that honors the fallen with individual plaques,” he said.
The dedication took place in May 2003 and would not have happened without the hard work of George McAvoy, Dan Greenlaw, Dave Sime, Chris Hicks, John Hanks, and “Pidge” Ducal, said Victor.
“We can all be proud of what has been created — an everlasting tribute to the local heroes who gave their lives for the American ideal,” said Victor.
The guest speaker for the post’s 2021 Memorial Day ceremony was Post 816 Chaplain Greg Darling, a decorated Army Vietnam veteran, who has been the post’s chaplain for five years and who dedicated this year’s ceremony to the “unknowns.”
“Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for all those who died in military service, but I believe the vast majority of those who died for their country were ‘unknowns’ — entry-level veterans who began at the bottom of whatever service they entered,” said Darling.
Fighting in war after war after war, whether on U.S. soil or far abroad, they fought for their nation’s freedoms or stood with the oppressed to help those nations become free or remain free, he said.
Their sacrifice is exemplified in the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in the nation’s capital at Arlington National Cemetery, said Darling.
“Whoever it is in that tomb is a symbol of freedom and the potential price that anyone who enters the military can pay,” he said. “Principle over self, a higher cause more important than any individual — the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good.”
In the season of baseball, Darling made a distinction between a “sacrifice fly” and a “sacrifice bunt.”
The first is unintentional, he said.
The second, said Darling, occurs when a batter comes to the plate knowing he could get a hit if he chose, but instead chooses to be thrown out and sacrifices his opportunity to hit and his individual statistics for the good of the team.
“He gives these up to advance a runner so the team can win the game,” said Darling. “Intentional sacrifice for a greater good. But unintentional or intentional, an ‘out is an ‘out.’ Death is death.”
Darling ended with what he said is a fitting tribute from a great American who carried the weight of many military deaths on his shoulders.
He read a November 1864 letter to “Mrs. Bixby,” the mother of five sons who “died gloriously on the field of battle.”
“I feel how week and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only with the cherished memory of the loved and lost and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom. Yours very sincerely and respectfully, Abraham Lincoln.”
Each of the 49 names on the plaques on the Littleton Veterans Memorial Bridge — reflecting Littleton servicemen who died in the Civil War, First World War, Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq War and the War on Terror — were read by Victor.
To honor those veterans, Post 816 Commander Al Fisher participated in the laying of the wreath in front of the chapel.
The Post 816 honor guard performed the 21-gun salute.
The National Anthem was sung by Phil Rivera.
Taps was performed by Post 816 member, Ernie Messier and bagpipes by Post 816 member, Mike Byrnes.
Performing the invocation and closing prayer was Jay Dexter, of the New Life Christian Center.
