LYNDON CENTER — Neglected gravestones and monuments weathered over time are getting a face-lift thanks to a local man who knows his way around granite.
Raymond Pilette Jr., of Lyndonville, who worked for Rock of Ages quarry in Graniteville for a dozen years and La Crosse Memorials in Barre for another four years, has now taken on the role of stonework caretaker, launching his own business, Pilette’s Memorial Menders.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, be my own boss,” he said on a recent morning at Lyndon Center Cemetery as he prepared to improve the military marker for Joseph Buffett (1929 - 1994), who served in the U.S. Army and fought in Korea.
Pilette, 58, said he was encouraged and supported in this new endeavor by Jeffrey Dudley through HireAbility Vermont (formerly Vocational Rehabilitation).
Since he got started rehabilitating grave markers this spring, Pilette has spent most of his time at Lyndon Center Cemetery, locating particularly worn and overgrown veterans’ surface markers or weathered gravestones for babies and cleaning them up at no cost.
He did get compensated by the town for improving the granite monument marker in Norrie Park near the intersection of Tulip and South streets in Lyndonville recently. The park is named for William H. Norrie (1937 - 1995). The freshly cleaned and buffed stone notes the reason for the honor: “Over 25 years of dedicated service to the village of Lyndonville.”
Before Pilette began work on the monument, it was stained, faded and obscured by an overgrowth of bushes. It is now clearly visible and returned to its original prominence in the small park.
Pilette said he enjoys the work, the exercise and the quiet walks through the cemetery. As a man who struggles with anxiety, he said, “being out here and hearing the birds is good therapy for me.”
Finding the often partially-buried military markers and putting his time into restoring them to visibility and readability makes him feel like he is honoring the veterans who served, he said.
“I respect the military members for what they’ve done to keep me free so that I can hunt and fish and do the things that make me happy,” he said.
He’s already done 48 of what he calls grass military markers. They lay flat on the ground and are made of granite. They measure one foot wide by two feet long. He finds them by walking the Lyndon Center Cemetery one section at a time.
“Some of them are in absolutely horrible shape, buried in the ground,” he said. “Some of them I have to kick at the ground in order to find them.”
Time and the elements take their toll on the grave markers, Pilette said. “There’s air pollution, mold, mildew, lichen or moss” that tarnish the stone.
The marker for Private First Class Buffett was overgrown before Pilette started work on it. The edges were buried and the inscription noting his birth date and death date could only be read if one knelt down close and pulled away the grass. The stone appeared stained by what Pilette said was due to air pollution over the 29 years it’s been there.
Pilette’s first task when cleaning a military marker is to cut away the overgrown sod to reveal the full stone. He then washes it off and applies an environmentally-friendly cleaning solution that he leaves untouched for several minutes. Once the solution has had a chance to settle into the stone, a cordless drill with a buffing brush attached further works the solution into the surface and scrubs the stone. Finally, more water rinses off the now grimy solution to reveal Pilette’s transformative work.
It’s a simple process that yields a big improvement. Joseph Buffett’s family would be pleased with Pilette’s restorative work on his marker.
Near the marker for Buffett is a marble stone marking the grave of a man named George W. Ellsworth, who served during World War I. Pilette said it was one of the first stones he cleaned.
A friend of Pilette’s, Rose Lebeau, of Derby, helped him name his business and had him clean her headstone that is already in place. She praised his ability and his dedication to improving the military markers.
“It’s obvious he’s a really good person,” she said. “He feels that the veterans gave to us, and he wants to give back.”
Pilette said he often has people approach him while cleaning a stone who express gratitude for the service.
“I can’t do much to serve my country, but I can do this,” he said.
He said he feels at liberty to improve the military markers since they are provided by the U.S. government. He doesn’t address private stones, no matter how badly he finds them, unless the family asks him to.
He has done stones that mark babies’ graves, identifiable by a stone animal at the top. He said with every stone he touches he aims to improve the appearance, but “my main thing is to cause no harm.”
Pilette’s Memorial Menders can be reached by calling 802-274-3735.
From the archives: Joseph Buffett
Archives in The Caledonian-Record provide some information on Buffett. In 1955, after his time in Korea, he was still in the military and achieved the rank of sergeant. A story from March 1955 notes that he was part of a local Army Reserve rifle team and helped lead his team to victory over a Reserve unit from Montpelier. A photo of him and his bride, Beverly May King, appeared in the June 30, 1952 edition of The Caledonian-Record. Prior to his enlistment, Buffett worked for the Fairbanks, Morse & Co. before enlisting in the U.S. Army
From the archives: George W. Ellsworth
George Ellsworth died at the young age of 44 on Feb. 21, 1938. Newspaper archives referencing him were scant. It was reported that his son, named after him, was a resident of Lyndonville who fought in WWII and spent time as a prisoner of war.
