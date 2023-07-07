LYNDON CENTER — Neglected gravestones and monuments weathered over time are getting a face-lift thanks to a local man who knows his way around granite.

Raymond Pilette Jr., of Lyndonville, who worked for Rock of Ages quarry in Graniteville for a dozen years and La Crosse Memorials in Barre for another four years, has now taken on the role of stonework caretaker, launching his own business, Pilette’s Memorial Menders.

