Never forget.
That was the message Saturday at the 12th annual Spc. Ryan Grady Memorial Ride.
More than 100 friends, family and veterans participated in the event to honor Grady, a combat engineer who was killed in action in Afghanistan on July 2, 2010, at age 25.
One of them was Jared Kosakowski, who served in the Vermont Army National Guard alongside Grady.
“He sacrificed everything,” said Kosakowski about Grady, who left a wife and daughter. “He’s the epitome of what it means to be in the Vermont Army National Guard.”
The ride was both a time to remember and a time to give back.
A column of 71 motorcycles traveled 50 miles from Barre to St. Johnsbury for a graveside ceremony at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Afterward, the participants went to Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta in Lyndonville where they offered a ceremonial toast, awarded three $500 scholarships, and raised $3,300 towards future scholarships through the Spc. Ryan Grady Memorial Scholarship Fund for students with family in the military.
Kosakowski, whose daughter Alexa was one of the scholarship recipients, said the event showed the camaraderie and connection shared by Vermont Guard members.
“It’s not by blood, but we’re all family,” he said.
A West Burke resident, Grady attended high school at North Country Union in Newport, Lake Region Union in Orleans and Bristow High School in Oklahoma.
He joined the U.S. Army in 2003, earned a Purple Heart during a year-long deployment to Iraq from 2005 to 2006, and joined the Vermont National Guard upon his return.
He was sent to Afghanistan with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and was killed when his patrol vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device outside of Bagram Airfield.
He was one of 2,461 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since 2001.
His loss was deeply felt by fellow members of his Bradford-based unit, including retired Sgt. Barry Emerson.
“He died for our country and we should never forget that. And I don’t think this group of people ever will,” Emerson said.
Those who served with Grady continue to share a tight bond.
The memorial ride was another chance for them to catch up and check-in with each other.
Rod Oshana was among them. He spoke at the graveside ceremony about the importance of maintaining connections in the face of mental health challenges.
More than 30,000 active-duty personnel and veterans who served in the armed forces after 9/11 have died by suicide. That’s more than four times the number that was killed in combat.
The current suicide rate for active-duty personnel and veterans is estimated between 17 to 20 per day, according to various sources.
Oshana urged those in attendance on Saturday to support those in need.
“Not everybody has the same demons. Whether it’s from being deployed, whether it’s from a broken home, whether it’s from heartbreak, whatever the case may be. Everybody has got demons and everybody knows people who have them. If you know somebody, just reach out … and let them know you are. That goes a long way,” he said to the large group gathered among the headstones.
In the crowd was Grady’s brother, Kevin, an active Guardsman who served in Afghanistan with his brother.
He was impressed by the continued high turnout for the ride.
“It means a lot to our family and I know it would mean a lot to him. I figured after the first couple of years it might dwindle out, but it seems every year we have more and more people,” he said, adding later, “My brother was definitely low key, but he would have been proud that all of these people were to celebrate him.”
Kosakowski said the event is on secure footing after partnering with co-sponsor Hoagie’s, and its future is bright.
Asked how long it would go on, he said, “Generations. As long as we can.”
And with each passing year, the event will remain important for those who knew Grady, who carry on his memory, and who continue to mourn his loss.
“They say time heals all wounds, but this one is fresh every year,” Kosakowski said. “So it’s important for us to get together.”
