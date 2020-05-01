ST. JOHNSBURY — Courthouse Park monuments noting the names of St. Johnsbury men killed in military action will soon bear additional names as supporters rally to keep the memories of all the town’s fallen heroes alive.
It’s been 65 years since the last name was etched into stone at the park. It was Memorial Day in 1955, and the American Legion unveiled a monument to honor men killed during World War II. There are 47 names carved into the monument on a 9-foot-tall piece of marble, facing Main Street. The other side is a clean slate, but not for long.
On Memorial Day this year, May 25, three more names will be found in the marble, reflecting loss of life in wars since WWII. They are Sgt. Paul D. Lacroix, SP4 Bruce A. Paquette and 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin. Lacroix (1970) and Paquette (1967) were killed in Vietnam. Fortin was killed in Iraq in 2009.
Achieving this honor is a work in progress that began with a conversation St. Johnsbury residents Jim Herold and John Goodrich had several months ago about how the names stopped on the monuments in the park with WWII but the wars and the death of local men in those wars had not.
Herold made contact with local veterans organizations and soon the desire to add to the Courthouse Park honor roll became a genuine effort. A committee was formed comprised of Herold, Angela Marshall, Commander of American Legion Post 58, Rocky Lacroix (no relation to Paul Lacroix), Legion post member, and Martin Fortin, father of Joey Fortin.
The committee looked to Tom Gandin of Gandin Bros. Inc in South Ryegate to do the stone work and help with a design concept. Gandin was at the monument on Thursday afternoon along with committee members Lacroix, Martin Fortin and Herold to discuss final details.
“He’s done a whole lot of work and we’re really appreciative,” Herold said of Gandin as Gandin took measurements and used a tennis ball to help take a rubbing of words etched into the WWII side of the monument.
At just over three weeks away, the target date for completion is coming quickly but Gandin said he should be able to have all the words etched into the marble in time for Memorial Day. He will sandblast an inscription, conflict names, names of the men and stars as well as recesses for six bronze seals: the Great Seal of the United States and seals for each of the country’s military branches. The bronze pieces may not be here in time for the Memorial Day unveiling, as they are coming from a company in Florida that has been impacted by a work stoppage associated with COVID-19 restrictions.
Now that the project is in the hands of the craftsmen, the committee members are focused on raising the funds to pay for the work. They hope to raise $5,000 to cover costs associated with the project. Martin Fortin has created a Go Fund Me online giving option. Search for “Post WWII Memorial Fundraiser” at the Go Fund Me website. The American Legion will manage the funds as the owner of the monument. Along with the online giving option, anyone can mail a tax-deductible donation to: American Legion Post 58, Memorial Fund, 12 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Neil Raphel, of Raphel Marketing in St. Johnsbury, helped the committee create a flyer to show people what the monument will look like when finished.
Committee members say they like the monument design, are confident that Gandin will execute the plan, and they’re trusting that people will support the effort by donating. The only true uncertainty is who will be there on Memorial Day for the unveiling.
A normal Memorial Day in St. Johnsbury features a crowd of people gathered for a parade and ceremony at the Courthouse Park to honor the town’s war dead. But restrictions related to reducing exposure to the coronavirus mean people aren’t supposed to gather.
The committee is hopeful that the restrictions will be relaxed enough by May 25 to allow for some kind of gathering at the monument. They had hoped it would be an opportunity for townspeople as well as family and friends of the fallen three men to celebrate the honor.
Martin Fortin said the honor is a long-time coming. He said he has talked to people in the past about a memorial for men killed since WWII but nothing ever happened. It wasn’t until what Fortin called Herold’s “outside the box” idea for using the existing monument that the memorial could become a reality.
“My biggest fear is that these young men in these wars are just going to be forgotten,” he said.
Fortin said he appreciates Herold and the American Legion for helping to make the memorial possible. “The Post is really gung-ho about this,” he said.
For Joey’s mom, Betsy, respect will be reflected in the monument. “Respect is the first word that comes to my mind,” she said. “For me, it’s respect for these guys who fought for our country and they should be honored.”
2ND LT. JOSEPH FORTIN
Joey Fortin graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2004 and was a a 2008 graduate of Rogers Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. He married Nicquelle Desilets (now Timson), of St. Johnsbury. His parents, Betsy and Martin, also live in St. Johnsbury.
While serving as an officer in Iraq in August 2009, the 22-year-old Fortin was killed while leading a combat patrol on the Baghdad-Diyala Highway. His vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and he died instantly.
SGT. PAUL D. LACROIX
Paul Lacroix was a 1964 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. He had attended UVM and Lyndon State College. He served two years in the Army, including one year in Vietnam before he was discharged. He later re-enlisted in the Army and returned to the fight in Vietnam. Before returning to war, he married Roberta Campbell. Her last name is now Tanner and she lives in Lyndonville.
Lacroix died on Dec. 18, 1970 on a river reconnaissance mission.
His name will be the second one from his family to be carved into the marble. His uncle, Paul E. Lacroix, was a Marine fighting the Japanese in WWII when he was killed close to his 18th birthday in January 1944. Paul’s name appears with those men killed during WWII.
SPC. BRUCE PAQUETTE
Bruce Armand Paquette was born on July 11, 1944. He had attended St. Johnsbury Trade School and was drafted into the Army on Jan. 4, 1967. In June 1964, he married Nancy McFarland.
He began his tour on July 25, 1967. He had the rank of Specialist Four. He served with 4th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry, B Company. On Oct. 13, 1967, he died from a wound received in combat near the demilitarized zone.
The remains of both Paquette and Lacroix are buried at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. Their names appear on the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.