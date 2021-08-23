Tonight, Tuesday, Aug 24, Newport’s Gateway Center will be host to a much-anticipated meeting between Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) staff, representatives of local groups and the public.
The “Memphremagog Community Forum” is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will be held in-person and virtually — an option especially important to Canadian residents who are unable to venture to the southern portion of the international Lake Memphremagog until at least Sept. 21. The virtual meeting can be accessed via Microsoft Teams or via phone.
The community forum resulted from a petition asking ANR Secretary Julie Moore to designate the lake “in crisis” earlier this year and garnering over 3,800 signatures, the Caledonian previously reported. Secretary Moore was unable to follow through on the designation due to strict legislative criteria but promised continued efforts to restore the lake as well as a community meeting between her, lake stakeholders and the public.
The recently-released agenda for the forum shows an anticipated 25 minutes of presentations on Memphremagog water quality initiatives from various staff within ANR.
The presentations will include the preliminary results of ongoing PFAS sampling in the lake as well as the status of a draft pre-treatment permit for the NEWSVT landfill in Coventry, just south of the lake. According to VTDigger, in June, the National Assembly of Quebec’s 118 legislators voted unanimously in favor of advocating for a permanent ban on discharging treated leachate into the lake.
The state’s presentations will also include updates on malignant melanoma found in brown bullhead in the lake, still under study, phosphorus reduction efforts in the Lake Memphremgagog watershed and the new tactical basin plan development process.
Following the presentations, 15 minutes of the forum will be allocated for statements from representatives of local organizations: DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity), Memphrémagog Conservation Inc. (MCI) and the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA). Then, a 40-minute question and answer session will be facilitated by Secretary Moore and a five-minute “wrap-up and next steps” will end the meeting.
The forum’s agenda, as well as links to access the meeting virtually, can be found at anr.vermont.gov/content/lake-memphremagog-community-forum. Phone access to the meeting is available by dialing 802-828-7667 with phone conference ID 267 444 942#.
To confirm attendance, RSVP to oliver.pierson@vermont.gov
