DERBY — A new mountain biking trail is making its debut at Memphremagog Trails.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Louise Whipple, vice president of the all-volunteer nonprofit, on Thursday. “You smile all the way down.”
The new trail, entitled “Brown’s Sap Run,” descends about 600 feet over 1.9 miles from the top of the trail network down almost to the shores of Lake Memphremagog. A Youtube video made by a member of the trail network’s board describes the trail as nearly two miles of fun-flowy descent featuring nice, sweeping berms and long ridges.
The trail, designed by Memphremagog Trails president, Bob Primeau and built by Keith Woodward, of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center with volunteer support, was made possible with grant funds from the Orleans County Board of Realtors, as well as local donors. It was built by machine, resulting in a smooth intermediate trail devoid of roots and rocks, but with special features including some jumps that newer riders are able to go around.
In addition, the trail features four bridges in total which took various groups of volunteers four weeks to build. The longest bridge reaches about 120 feet in length.
“The lumber was brought up with machinery, but it could not get near where the bridge needed to be built, so we had to carry all the wood down to the bridge, about 300 feet,” said Whipple about a 102-foot bridge she worked on. “I could just imagine in the olden days how it was much harder … thankfully, it was downhill!”
Nine local property owners granted access to their land in order for the trail to be built. The trail’s name comes from the Brown family, whose property is the “heart and soul” of the new addition and has 1,400 maple sugaring taps that users will pass.
“We like to see people enjoying the land,” said Sean Brown, who owns the property with his wife Christie and sister Heidi. “We’re really involved in the community and it’s nice to see physical activities available for kids versus electronics and TV, though I know many on the trail will probably be adults. We struggle to get our kids outside and I think more local things available like this will help our youth stay healthier.”
Brown said that his whole family, including his two children, likes to mountain bike and he hopes that they will do so more with Brown’s Sap Run right by their house.
“[The land] is a lot of work to maintain and a fair amount of cost in taxes, so it’s nice to see people using it and not just for work, but for recreation,” he added. “We have some really phenomenal views of the Green Mountains and Lake Memphremagog towards the lower end of the trail and it’s just nice to share that with people and let people see the beauty of Vermont from different viewpoints.”
The land has been in Sean’s family since his great-grandfather Rufus purchased the 175 acres in 1904. A press release from Memphremagog Trails details the family’s five generations of history with the land, which Sean continues to sugar, mainly for wholesale.
“I think knowing where the land comes from and the history behind it makes the trail really special too,” said Whipple.
Brown’s Sap Run creates a five-mile loop within the 10-mile network that can be ridden on a mountain bike or used for a nice hike or trail run. According to Whipple, the trail’s bridges were made wide enough to accommodate Memphremagog Trails’ groomers and allow for fat-biking in the winter.
The entrance to the trail also features a three-and-a-half-foot-tall sap bucket created by students in the North Country Career Center’s welding program and decorated by North Country Union High School art student, Kaylie-Anne Mobbs.
Whipple is looking to do an open house with blue-ribbon cutting for the trail soon, to be posted on Memphremagog Trails’ Facebook page. The trail network also regularly hosts group rides and ladies rides.
“I’m just really grateful to the landowners and people who donated for this,” said Whipple. “It’s a great feeling and it’s fun to ride with people.”
While locals can purchase a summer, winter or year-round membership to the trail network, those visiting for just a day or two can make a donation of any size at the network’s website at mstf.net.
More information can be found on Memphremagog Trails’ Facebook page at facebook.com/MemphremagogTrails and on Trailforks.
