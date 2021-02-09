DERBY — You’ve heard of Kingdom Trails. But what about Memphremagog Trails?
The all-volunteer non-profit, also known as the Memphremagog Ski Touring Foundation (MSTF), has been creating and maintaining cross-country ski trails for the past 20 years. The trails are mainly located in Derby with a few Newport.
In the past few years, they have branched out into single-track mountain bike trail development and have seen a lot more users.
Bob Primeau, president of MSTF, has been maintaining the trails since the beginning. Many of them start in his backyard — literally.
Primeau, who works 50-60 hours a week as a doctor, also puts in 20 hours a week year-round on the trail network.
“This, Memphremagog Trails, is my passion,” said Primeau.
The organization, run by Primeau and the MSTF board of trustees, has experienced “really healthy growth” in the past couple of years — in warm weather and cold.
“For the most part, for the last 15-20 years, we’ve had a relatively stable membership of about 80-100 families and lots of other people that don’t join, but use our stuff,” he said.
This year, Memphremagog Trails has a membership of about 180 families.
“We’ve kind of hit a tipping point where we’ve become substantially more popular,” said Primeau.
He thinks the growth in popularity is due to an even split between COVID-19 restrictions and more people getting the word out about Memphremagog Trails.
Primeau is grateful for the many volunteers, especially a core group, that make the organization what it is.
“Like every volunteer organization everywhere, a small cadre of people do almost all the work, and that’s true of us,” he said. “We do get lots of volunteers … when we have trail days and we get good numbers of people and all, and there’s very broad community support. But day in, day out, there’s a small group of people that do a lot.”
Winter Trail Use And Programming
Winter trail users range from first-time to expert Nordic skiers, fat bikers (new this year!), and those who just snowshoe by themselves or with their dogs on the trails. The network has over 25 kilometers of groomed trails.
Primeau said that MSTF is really focused on making the network “super cheap” while still being a high-quality experience.
“We’re the cheapest place in the world right now,” he said. “For your season pass, or renting from us, or any of that stuff. It’s because we’re all volunteers. There’s nobody making any money from us.”
MSTF rents equipment by the season, and have more than 100 sets of skis and 20 pairs of snowshoes rented out for this winter.
“Pretty much every mid-day afternoon, even during the week or more so on weekends, you’re likely to see 10-20 cars in our parking lot,” Primeau said.
More than 30 landowners host the trail system.
A new batch of winter maps is being printed as you read this, as MSTF has run out, but you can find a virtual copy on their website.
New Groomer; Beginner Cross-Country Ski Club Tuesdays
Primeau himself grooms trails during the winter, including some newer trails at Bluffside Farm as well as the Newport-Beebe bike path.
This past fall, Memphremagog Trails welcomed a new addition to their grooming lineup: a Piston Bully Groomer.
The new groomer, 30-years-old and in great shape, cost the non-profit $25,000.
“Believe it or not, that is an incredible bargain,” said Primeau. “Most comparable used machines go for about $70,000, and new they are over $200,000.”
Donations are still being accepted to help cover the cost of the machine, which joins a fleet of two snowmobiles, two ATVs, and a mini truck. The equipment pulls various rollers and specialized grooming sleds.
“This fleet may seem surprising or excessive,” said Primeau. “The nature of grooming is that every machine is being constantly used at its limits. So at any one time, typically one to three machines are getting repaired.”
The Memphremagog Bill Koch Ski Club meets every Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with programming for kids and adults. The club has about 30 kids involved this year.
The program, which has chapters around the country, is named for the only American (a Vermonter) to have medaled in Nordic skiing.
Louise Whipple, MSTF vice president and social media manager extraordinaire, says that you can find people of all ages learning to ski on Tuesdays.
Growth Plans And Growing Pains
Primeau says the organization has lots of plans for further growth.
“Any local businessman that’s looking for more traffic, whether it’s restaurants or whatever, they all look at Kingdom Trails and salivate,” he said.
“We’re not delusional. There’s only going to be so many ‘Kingdom Trails,’” Primeau continued. “It’s hardly like people are going to have to come to Derby, Vermont to do great single-track mountain biking.”
However, once COVID restrictions are gone and MSTF has “a tipping point of enough single-track mountain-bike trails,” Primeau hopes to take advantage of the thousands of Canadian tourists on their way to or from Kingdom Trails or destinations in the White Mountains.
“And once they know about us, some of those guys will be using us during the winter as well,” he said.
Primeau does see some growing pains in the future.
“I see it as our mission not just to provide recreational trails, but also to provide an opportunity for people to participate,” said Primeau. “Local people with their yards and everything else, we come together and have fun building trails together.”
“[But] we’re just about to bump up to where it’s really hard for volunteers to keep doing that,” he said.
MSTF’s current budget is around $30,000 a year.
“It’s quite a bit of money,” said Primeau. “I’m really proud that we raise 30 grand to do all this good stuff.”
However, the next step — paid employees or a building — would mean a “big jump” in paperwork and financing.
“It really exposes the exact same issues that any small business runs into: all these well-meaning state regulations just absolutely strangle you when you’re trying to grow,” Primeau said.
“That is the only negative part of this whole organization for me,” Primeau continued. “I bump into all these state [regulations] and I worry that they’ll come shut me down like Victory Trails.”
In June 2019, mountain biking destination Victory Trail Sector had to close indefinitely following an ACT 250 ruling. In March 2020, the owners appealed that ruling, the Caledonian previously reported.
“It’s not an overwhelming negative, but I do think it’s an important part of the story in Vermont,” he said. “We’ll probably pull it off, but it’s intimidating and it causes more pain than it needs to and it costs more than it needs to… and it means that we’ll have to charge more.”
Bluffside Farm Trail Construction To Be Completed This Coming Year
Newer MSTF trails run on Bluffside Farm, which is owned by the Vermont Land Trust (VLT).
A handful of years ago, when VLT was gathering public input on the property, Primeau proposed a connection between the Bluffside Farm’s beach and neighboring Prouty Beach Park.
The Trust was able to secure grant funding for a bridge across the wetland area and an improved crushed-stone path to connect the trail to the bike path along Lake Memphremagog.
Primeau says the connection, set to be completed this coming year, will make it dramatically more convenient to get from downtown Newport onto the rest of the trails. He says they are planning to ski-groom the connector in the winter as well.
“It’ll be a major advance next year when they’ve completed this path,” Primeau said.
The path will also make it easier for the local high school Nordic team to access the MSTF trail system straight from the school. The team has been using the trail network for the past 10-15 years.
For now, there are plenty of trails to explore. MSTF maps, trip reports, and more information can be found at mstf.net, as well as the organization’s active Facebook page.
A grooming report is updated daily with comments on the trails. Right now? They’re all “mid-winter perfection.”
