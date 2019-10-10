Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) announced the completion of the design for a largescale stormwater remediation project located in Newport City. The project was completed in partnership with Newport City and Watershed Consulting Associates and with Ecosystems Restoration Program funding from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VDEC).
This project began back in 2017. That year, VDEC released the Tactical Basin Plan for the Memphremagog Watershed, which indicated that the concentration of phosphorus in Lake Memphremagog exceeded state standards.
