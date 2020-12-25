Mental Health Campaign Reminds Us, ‘Vermonters Are With You’

Vermonters are with you.

That’s the warm message from the Vermont Department of Health this year, during a holiday season that can be depressing for some at the best of times, never mind during a pandemic when visiting family is not recommended, never mind health-threatening, and the news is full of grim tidings.

