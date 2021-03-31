Northeast Kingdom Human Services wants to open a multi-use mental health facility on Vail Hill in Lyndon.
According to a request for property tax exemption filed by the Derby-based human services non-profit, the former Fold Ministries complex on Cornerstone Lane off Couture Flat will be transformed into a residential home for people with developmental disabilities and a crisis bed program for the developmentally disabled as well as those suffering from mental illness. NEKHS also wants to provide transitional housing for their mental health clients at the site.
“All the areas of the houses will be for client use,” reads the NEKHS application. “Minimal space will be for staff offices to support stated programming.”
The town became aware of the project after Lister Larry Willey asked the select board on Monday to hire an attorney to vet the request for tax exemption.
“We are not sure whether all the multiple uses that the human services want to use it for would make it tax-exempt,” said Willey. “Is it a legally permitted and permissible use of the property? We believe we should get an opinion from an attorney whether or not we should grant this exemption or not.”
The board unanimously approved the request.
“I would think with such a major change of use being proposed we should certainly get a legal opinion on how we want to look at that,” said Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson.
“Agreed,” said board member Dan Daley. “Absolutely.”
“I agree,” said board member Nancy Blankenship.
Willey said the site, which includes three separate buildings, is currently classified for use as a church and a school.
