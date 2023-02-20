Mental Health Problems Continue At St. Johnsbury School District

The St. Johnsbury School District recently landed a $200,000 mental health grant to help its students.
But money doesn’t seem to be solving all the problems.
Superintendent Karen E. Conroy said in her report to the school board last week that other issues are in the way of helping all the district’s students with mental health needs.
“We have added behavior interventionists, we are training our paraeducators to be Registered Behavior Technicians and staff in restorative practices, but there are still wait lists for services with our local agencies,” wrote Conroy in her report. “We also have a unique challenge supporting our high school students experiencing mental health concerns.”
Conroy said it includes access to therapeutic day programs and residential placements.
“We currently have 32 students attending an alternative out-of-district high school but have nine students lacking an appropriate program,” wrote Conroy.
The district has been working with Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative and Northeast Kingdom Learning Services to assist with remote learning and tutoring options. But Conroy said that wasn’t enough.
“Limited access to mental health services along with therapeutic and residential programs are having a significant impact on the educational needs of some of our high school tuition students,” wrote Conroy.
The school’s out-of-district special educators and case managers are also struggling to access mental health services for students and having difficulty finding educational placements based on their mental health needs, wrote Conroy.
Conroy also said the state needs to get more involved in the student mental health crisis.
“We are educators, not mental health experts,” wrote Conroy. “Focusing on funding to address staffing shortages and salary inequities that exist in human services and mental health would provide our Designated Agencies the resources and capacity to better service our children and families in crisis.”
