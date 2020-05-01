NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Every part of our lives has been made more challenging — and stressful — as we adapt to living with the Coronavirus and trying to stop its spread.
For those in the mental health and human services fields, trying to reach clients from children in foster care to people with developmental disabilities in group homes to frail, now even more isolated elderly clients, the challenges have been made extreme.
But they are working across Vermont to adapt and deliver care, Congressman Peter Welch was told in a teleconference this week.
A meeting for mental health stakeholders in Vermont was hosted Thursday morning by Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, to check in on how the agencies working to assist people with mental health concerns are being cared for — and what the providers need — during the stay home order for most workers and students during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking with the Congressmsan were: Julie Tester of the Vermont Care Partners, which represents designated agencies and specialized service agencies; Commissioner Sarah Squirrell of Vermont Department of Mental Health; Commissioner Monica Hutt, Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living; and Director Cindy Seivwright, Vermont Department of Health, Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs.
Also, representatives from local human service/mental health agencies around the state — including Northeast Kingdom Human Services, which serves more than 3,000 clients.
NKHS Boots On The Ground — And Phone
The digital divide in the NEK has become painfully clear during the pandemic for service providers like NKHS whose staff are mostly working from home relying on technology to check in with clients and continue mental health services.
Tomasz Jankowski, CEO and President of NKHS, on Friday said, “Many of our staff live in areas that are several miles off of Interstate 91. Cell phone coverage, as well as internet service that is faster than 3G is either inconsistently available or non-existent.”
Technology both new and old school are being put in staff hands, including pagers.
“Lack of access to internet or technology resources such as computers or smart phones,” is a reality for many, said Jankowski.
The slow internet makes it hard for a clinician to have an effective check-in.
“This is particularly challenging for therapy as the screen can freeze or transmission is slowed which distorts speech and response time is very slow,” Jankowski explained. “On some occasions, staff must drive to a known cell coverage area to respond to emergency pages which delays the response time, or drive to the office to access the Internet during time when the service may be down, which is a frequent occurrence.”
NKHS has a 24/7 Warm Line launched to support families with kids now learning at home, and they are planning additional phone supports for free.
The agency is planning for both a safe return eventually to their two NEK buildings and also the likelihood that things will be different into next winter, with a resurgence of Coronavirus forecast, said Jankowski.
He said staff are working hard to try to get people out of emergency rooms during the COVID-19 crisis.
Jankowski said several NKHS clients and staff have been tested for Coronavirus, but so far no one has been positive.
On the Zoom meeting with Congressman Welch on Thursday, Gary Mitchell, a clinician with NKHS, said some clients are being “seen” only by telephone, and the agency has even had to provide Track phones to clients, so they can check in with them and provide some level of service during this time. He said the agency also is reaching out to clients on land lines.
“I’m just wondering if you can help us out, how to get reimbursement for telephone services,” said Mitchell.
To that, Welch said, “I want the telehealth restrictions to be removed permanently.”
Welch said, “I totally favor reimbursement for that, and for your situation, there’s not really an option, there are people who are much more comfortable on a phone than in front of a Zoom camera.”
Welch referenced the two huge federal bills that have pumped trillions into trying to support some 30 million newly unemployed Americans, businesses with the new Payroll Protection Program and more for every sector of the economy.
Trauma like what people are going through now may not show up for a year or two, said one of the agency heads, telling the Congressman that an increase in demand is expected over time related to the pandemic.
A suggestion from Washington that some states may go bankrupt is not a solution, Welch said, saying that would lead to a huge national Depression.
“There are a lot of us in Congress who believe the next package has to have significant money for the states — and that’s Republicans and Democrats,” said Welch.
Commissioner Squirrell said the disruption to Vermonters’ daily lives has been massive, “This is across the lifespan.”
The state has quadrupled its emergency housing for homeless people amid the pandemic, noted Squirrell.
“When we look more long-term in a pandemic, you’re always behind where you think you are,” Squirrell said of the challenges the state is trying to keep up with, from addiction treatment to suicide prevention and more.
One of the agency leaders on the call brought up income inequality and how the pandemic has shown so clearly that many essential workers from human services staff to grocery and other retail employees on the front lines now are not paid living wages.
Welch said, “I think it is the challenge of our times. We didn’t end up where we are accidentally, there have been a lot of policies that have shifted to wealth … You’re not getting $14 an hour because you want to, that’s the only option you have.”
“We’re seeing who are essential workers are — it’s the folks in the grocery store that are showing up, it’s the first responders who just have to wade in whatever the situation is, whatever the health risk is … it’s a time for reflection and to try to make decisions politically about how to address this terrible scourge of income inequality,” said Welch.
