Merner Apologizes For Select Board Incident

LANCASTER — Select Board Chair Troy Merner wishes he could hit rewind.
During the June 19 board meeting, he interrupted LGBTQ+ resident Teri Anderson during the public comment period, which led to a heated three-minute exchange.
Reached on Thursday, he admitted he was wrong to stop Anderson and regretted his handling of the situation.
“The next Select Board meeting, I will start the meeting off with a public apology,” he said.
A BAD LOOK
The incident occurred during public comment on Drag Story Hour, the Pride Month event that Weeks Memorial Library canceled this month over planned protests and safety concerns.
Three ‘story hour’ opponents spoke for a combined 10 minutes without interruption before Anderson. She was stopped after 45 seconds.
Merner cited frustration with divisive rhetoric surrounding the event, “It was just a lot of frustration on my part. I’ve heard a lot over the last six weeks.”
For some, the situation was poor optics.
Merner interrupted an LGBTQ+ speaker, while allowing others to make questionable, potentially homophobic comments without consequences.
He responded that he is a middle-of-the-road politician, who has strived during his career as a first-term selectman and four-term state representative to serve constituents without bias or prejudice.
He agreed the exchange with Anderson was a bad look, and that he should have stepped in when two prior speakers invoked “communist cultural conspiracies” and described “a battle between good and evil.”
“I do agree [two of] the other speakers were wrong,” he said, noting, “I had a hard time. I was blindsided. I didn’t expect this at the end of the meeting.”
After the meeting, he sought feedback from others.
“I asked some friends ‘Can you go on YouTube and watch this? I really feel like I did a bad job.’” he said.
For Merner, the entire Drag Story Hour saga has been troubling.
He supports LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms, but draws a distinction between that and Drag Story Hour, which he feels is an intentionally provocative act using adult entertainment perfomers to co-opt children into adult affairs.
“Ninety-nine percent of the phone calls I got [from story hour opponents] were ‘let kids be kids.’ Most all of them — I can’t say all of them — but most all of them respect the LGBTQ community,” Merner said.
CLEAR, CONSISTENT RULES
Following the June 19 incident, Selectman Leon Rideout acknowledged the obvious.
“It was definitely an uncomfortable end to the meeting,” he said. “Things went off the rails.”
Part of the problem, Rideout said, is the Select Board has traditionally take an informal approach to public comment.
That has posed problems at meetings on , where Drag Story Hour opponents were similarly halted, for exceeding their time.
It points to a need for the Select Board to draft clear, consistent rules for public comment, Rideout said, to promote constructive conversation, maintain order, and avoid perceptions of bias.
“If we’re going to have large numbers of people coming in and speaking, we really need to have a formalized policy: You have five minutes, comments will be directed to the board, and so forth,” he said.
NEED TO COME TOGETHER
Like Merner, Rideout is someone who preaches collective, community action in spite of differences.
“We need to come together as a town, work together for the betterment of the town,” he said.
A longtime Selectman and former state representative, Rideout said public officials have a duty to the community, not themselves.
“When I was in the state legislature, you had certain members down there from both sides who make everything difficult, because they won’t work with a Republican or they won’t work with a Democrat. If they didn’t get 100 percent of what they wanted, they wouldn’t vote for [legislation]. You never get anything done that way. If you have a goal you really believe in or a cause you really believe in, you should be willing to work with anyone to get closer to that goal or that cause.”
A Republican, he recalled a conversation with a Democratic legislator, with whom he frequently disagreed. This time, they were united in support of a bill.
“He came up to me in the House and said ‘I can’t believe we’re on the same side of the issue’ and I said ‘That’s why you don’t be a [jerk], because you never know when you’ll need somebody’s help to get a piece of legislation passed,’” Rideout said. “That’s the way it is. You never know who your ally will be in the next go round.”
Rideout hoped townspeople would embrace the same spirit in the months ahead.
Describing recent events as unprecedented — “In all the years I’ve been on the board, this has been the most contentious month, month and a half, of the whole time” — Rideout stood by his comments that Lancaster is an accepting, tolerant, live-and-let-live community.
He and Merner took heart from resident Robert Elwell.
A conservative who opposed Drag Story Hour, Elwell was the first to speak during public comment on Monday. He struck a conciliatory tone.
He began, “This month the word ‘pride’ is on the minds of many. Pride is what, up until recently, I felt being a resident of this town. A town full of inclusivity, diversity, and tolerance for others no matter how different they may be.”
He concluded with a wish, that residents would re-affirm their community bonds and shared prosperity on Independence Day.
“I ask the board to consider having an event when all can come on July 4, our nation’s birthday, where we can put aside our differences, sing with common joy, and celebrate who we are: Free people, happy people,” he said.
