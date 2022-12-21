Meth At School Ends In Diversion Program For Cafeteria Worker
Buy Now

Jessica Laflam

A former cafeteria worker at Lakeway Elementary School who in February was charged by Littleton police with possessing methamphetamine in a school zone has agreed to resolve the case by entering a diversion program with no time behind bars.

In April, the case went to a Grafton Superior Court grand jury, which indicted Jessica Laflam, 36, of Jefferson, on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing the quantity of meth, which Littleton police said she dropped outside of the school, between Bishop Street and the school’s modular building, on the morning of Jan. 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments