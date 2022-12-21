Meth At School Ends In Diversion Program For Cafeteria Worker

A former cafeteria worker at Lakeway Elementary School who in February was charged by Littleton police with possessing methamphetamine in a school zone has agreed to resolve the case by entering a diversion program with no time behind bars.
In April, the case went to a Grafton Superior Court grand jury, which indicted Jessica Laflam, 36, of Jefferson, on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing the quantity of meth, which Littleton police said she dropped outside of the school, between Bishop Street and the school’s modular building, on the morning of Jan. 28.
The drug, in a bag and in a quantity of less than one ounce, was found later that morning by a school employee.
Although in a school zone, the grand jury indictment, unlike the initial police charge, did not include the school zone wording.
To make their case, police had viewed Lakeway’s surveillance video, which showed three people entering the building at the time frame in question, one of whom was Laflam, who was employed by the Abbey Group, which provides food to the school, police officials wrote in their report.
Laflam walked in the path in which the drug was found, the second person did not walk along the path, and the third person who entered the school was the school employee who brought the meth to police, they said.
In his report, Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers wrote that he also knew Laflam’s boyfriend was involved with drugs and there was an active investigation into her boyfriend for fraudulent use of a credit card.
After an interview with Laflam a week after the meth was found, Laflam provided a written statement to police stating the drugs did fall out of her pocket as she was getting her phone out of the pocket, but she did not knowingly bring the bag to school property.
“My life had been very crazy and I had tried this drug the night before,” she wrote, according to court records. “I did not mean for it to be on school property. I take full responsibility for the actions I made. It was unprofessional and dangerous. I would have never purposely put my job at risk or endangered any of the children that go to Lakeway.”
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
On Nov. 30, according to the case summary, Laflam signed an acknowledgment and waiver of rights, putting the case on the inactive list, waiving her speedy trial rights, and entering into a diversion agreement, which was approved by the court on Dec. 1.
According to Grafton County’s Adult Diversion Program narrative, the program is an alternative to prosecution and offers a defendant, upon successful completion of required programs, the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction and incarceration, fines, and probation.
It is a voluntary program for eligible offenders and is intended for non-violent offenders with little or no prior involvement in the criminal justice system who would benefit from case management supervision to address substance abuse or other issues.
Referrals to the diversion program are made by the office of the county attorney and each client is assessed.
Once the client is accepted, prosecutors agree to dismiss the felony charges, which would be reactivated if the defendant does not successfully complete the program.
Mandatory program components for felony charges include 100 hours of community service, life skills classes, random drug testing, progress reviews, and finding and maintaining employment.
Discretionary program components include substance abuse treatment and education and mental health treatment.
During the process of her criminal case, Laflam was represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Tara Heater.
