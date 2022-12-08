Mexican Couple Entered U.S. Illegally From Quebec Because They Couldn’t Speak French

A Chilean man who entered the United States illegally this year was arrested in Derby Line over the weekend on a federal charge of harboring aliens.

Andy Geromy Caro-Villagra, 21, has been accused by the U.S. Border Patrol of attempting to transport two Mexican citizens after they snuck into the United States illegally on Sunday.

