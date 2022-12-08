Mexican Couple Entered U.S. Illegally From Quebec Because They Couldn’t Speak French

A Chilean man who entered the United States illegally this year was arrested in Derby Line over the weekend on a federal charge of harboring aliens.
Andy Geromy Caro-Villagra, 21, has been accused by the U.S. Border Patrol of attempting to transport two Mexican citizens after they snuck into the United States illegally on Sunday.
According to a report by Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield, a white Ford Escape bearing Wisconsin license plates was observed by federal agents traveling on Caswell Avenue and then Valley Road - which is about 20 yards away from the U.S./Canadian border.
U.S. District Court
The vehicle then come to a stop in the middle of Valley Road.
“Two subjects ran south across the road, from Canada and entered the vehicle,” wrote Agent Mayfield in his report. “This area has been used in the past for human smuggling.”
The border patrol stopped the vehicle and traced its license plate back to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
“Human smugglers often use rental vehicles to smuggle people illegally into the United States,” wrote Agent Mayfield. “The driver of the vehicle was identified as Andy Geromy Caro-Villagra.”
Caro-Villagra told investigators that he was born in Santiago, Chile, and that he first entered the United States legally in 2016 through the Port of Entry in Miami, Fla. Caro-Villagra said he then applied numerous times for visas and was denied every time including an application as recent as September 14, 2022.
“Caro stated that he entered into the United States illegally in July of 2022, through Stanstead, Quebec,” wrote Agent Mayfield. “Caro stated after his illegally entry, that he has been living in Lancaster, CA…Caro claimed that he came to the Derby Line, VT area to do a favor for two people whom he claimed he had meet online.”
The two people in the back seat of the car were identified as Arnulfo Cruz-Lopez and his wife Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez-Llaguno. They told investigators that had traveled from Mexico to Canada legally under Canadian immigration laws. But then they decided to cross the border into the United States because they could not find work in Canada because they did not speak French.
The couple also told the border patrol that they paid $1,000 to get help with entering the United States illegally and were expected to pay another $1,000 once they arrived.
The government has filed a motion to detain Caro-Villagra pending trial.
