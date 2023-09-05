Mexican National Charged With Human Smuggling

The U.S. attorney's office in New Hampshire has announced the arrest of a Mexican national charged with illegal reentry and human smuggling at the U.S.-Canada border. (Contributed image)

A Mexican national previously removed by the United States has been charged in federal court with human smuggling and illegal reentry into the U.S.

The human smuggling incident occurred Saturday along the New Hampshire-Canada border, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced in a press release on Monday.

