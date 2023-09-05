Mexican National Charged With Human Smuggling

A Mexican national previously removed by the United States has been charged in federal court with human smuggling and illegal reentry into the U.S.
The human smuggling incident occurred Saturday along the New Hampshire-Canada border, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced in a press release on Monday.
Reynaldo Velasco-Velasco, 36, has been charged by criminal complaint with illegal reentry of a removed alien in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326 and unlawful transportation of certain aliens in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1324.
He made an initial appearance in New Hampshire federal court in Concord on Monday.
According to the charging documents, on the evening of September 2, a group of individuals wearing backpacks were observed crossing the international border from Canada near Canaan, Vt.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sept. 3, a U.S. Border Patrol agent observed two vehicles traveling away from the same area.
The agent stopped the lead vehicle and determined that all five occupants were citizens of Mexico with no lawful authority to be present in the United States.
All four passengers had backpacks with them, and their pants appeared wet and dirty from their shins down.
The driver was subsequently identified via biometric databases as Velasco-Velasco, a Mexican citizen previously removed from the United States in 2011.
The illegal reentry charge provides for a sentence of up to two years in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The alien smuggling charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison per count, up to three years of supervised release per count, and a fine of up to $250,000 per count.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. sentencing guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
The United States Border Patrol led the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarad Hodes is prosecuting the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.