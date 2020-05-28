DANVILLE — School officials across the region have been hard at work making sure the rite of passage from middle school is celebrated for students in the Northeast Kingdom.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker this week shared plans for all the schools under the SU’s umbrella — seven in all in the expanded SU — Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Peacham, Twinfield, Walden and Waterford.
High school plans for Cabot (a yearbook signing by invitation) and Danville, a very tightly controlled in-person ceremony for the 22 graduates, were announced earlier this week.
Below is a town-by-town list for the CCSU of eighth-grade graduations, and for the Peacham sixth-grade graduation, since the school operates PreK-6.
Barnet
Barnet School is planning a June 4 celebration with a June 5 rain date.
Instead of a gathering, middle school staff will drive to students’ homes in separate cars in a parade to deliver diplomas, middle school awards and gifts. Banners will be displayed on students’ front yards and photos of each graduate will be held with social distance, with the student displaying their diplomas, the school announced this week.
Staff will wear gloves and masks, and families are asked to have a table set on their front law where items will be left to allow for safe distancing.
Cabot
The eighth-grade graduation in Cabot will include a short graduation celebration where students will receive a diploma recognizing their completion of Cabot’s Middle School program. We will also coordinate a socially-distanced class photo and will share all photos with families.
The event is planned for June 11 at 5:30 p.m. with a rain date on June 12.
Only students will be allowed to be on the Common. At this point in time, families will be asked to remain in their vehicles, the school announced.
Danville
An eighth grade graduation is planned at the Danville School on June 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Peacham
Graduating sixth graders from the Peacham School will have a drive-by on June 5 beginning at at 6 p.m. to mark their achievement, the school announced.
According to information shared by Tucker this week, Peacham’s graduates will have their homes’ stoops decorated and school staff will drive to each house.
Family members can join the parade or park at the student’s house and stay in the car.
School staff will “distantly hand the diplomas and awards with masks.”
Walden
An eighth-grade commencement celebration is planned beginning June 3 with an eighth-grade breakfast for the five students to be delivered via the school bus.
Accompanying the meal will be Congratulations Class of 2020 decorations and a carnation boutonniere to be worn the following evening when graduates and families will arrive at the school, pulling up one family at a time in front of the school for an appointed time to receive diplomas.
Five tables will be set up, one for each eighth grader, with two carnations each for students to present to individuals who have played an important role in their lives; awards and diplomas sealed in plastic bags, and a gift-wrapped copy of a Dr. Seuss book, “Oh the Places You Will Go.” Graduates will also be presented with a family-style box of decorated Class of 2020 cupcakes.
The student tables will feature personalized displays including photos of their family and their journeys through the Walden School, where photos may be taken.
Waterford
Eighth graders in Waterford will have a graduation on June 4, rain date June 5, which will see families arrive in cars and stay six feet apart, with everyone wearing masks when outside vehicles. Only students will be permitted to exit vehicles to receive their diplomas.
Families are invited to decorate cars if they choose.
A video has been made to show student speeches and includes a memory slideshow. The slideshow will be after the diplomas are presented, closer to dusk.
