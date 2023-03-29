Middle School/High School Principal Resigns After Monthslong, Secret Suspension

LITTLETON — On Wednesday, four months after the principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School was put on paid administrative leave, the superintendent said the principal position is now open after DBMS/LHS Principal Mark Fiorentino resigned.
“Mark Fiorentino has decided to pursue other opportunities and has resigned from SAU 84 as of June 30,” Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said in a letter to the school community. “Mark served this district for 16 years as Principal, Assistant Principal, and Teacher, and made a strong impact on Daisy Bronson Middle School, Littleton High School, Lakeway Elementary School and the Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Center, connecting with countless students and families. We thank Mark for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Hart said he has asked Al Smith, LHS’s career and technical education director, who has served as interim DBMS/LHS principal after Fiorentino was put on paid leave in late November, to continue in the principal role for the remainder of the year, until June 30.
“Mr. Smith has done an outstanding job ensuring Littleton students continued to receive an excellent education during uncertain times,” said Hart. “Staff and students have made it clear to me that Mr. Smith’s leadership style has been greatly appreciated over the past few months. Mr. Smith has ensured important District and school initiatives have grown and deepened during his tenure. I am confident that his good work will continue to have a positive impact.”
Hart said, “I will be working with the School Board to determine how to move forward with the MS/HS Principal opening. Once determined, I will inform the Littleton School Community of the School District’s chosen path forward. I want to thank the School Community for your patience and understanding as the District navigated through a very challenging situation.”
The matter involving Fiorentino entailed an independent investigation, but because of legal issues and exemptions under the state’s right-to-know law, the superintendent and school board said they could not release details about the investigation or the outcome, to the frustration of some parents and residents.
Under New Hampshire statute, RSA 189:31 gives school district superintendents the right to place anyone in the district on administrative leave.
Under the RSA, “the person so removed shall continue as an employee of the district unless discharged by the local school board, but may not return to the classroom or undertake to perform the duties of such person’s position unless reinstated by the superintendent.”
Fiorentino is on a one-year contract extension with the school district that expires on June 30.
The school district superintendent makes recommendations to the school board on the appointments of school administrators.
“We’re evaluating the options,” Matt St. John, chair of the Littleton School Board, said Wednesday evening. “As far as I understand it, Bill has some thoughts. It’s the superintendent’s prerogative to make recommendations and referrals. My understanding is he has some thoughts on how he’d like to move forward.”
The full school board meets on Monday.
“I expect he will be presenting his thoughts to the full board on Monday, which would then give us the opportunity to talk about what we think,” said St. John.
Fiorentino, who is also a former principal of Colebrook Academy, was hired as DBMS/LHS principal in February 2021, effective for the 2021-2022 school year and with an annual starting salary of $92,500.
On Wednesday evening, Fiorentino said he is sad about the situation and had envisioned retiring from Littleton, but said the school community needs to heal.
“I think that the Littleton community, especially staff and students, needs consistency,” he said. “I have to think of what’s best for the community and the students of LHS and Daisy Bronson Middle School … At the end of the day, kids and staff need consistency.”
While he is limited on what he can say under the terms of the settlement, Fiorentino said his feeling from the situation is that it was about holding him to a different level of professionalism than everyone else.
He said he appreciates all of the support he has received from the school community and said it’s beneficial for the district to have Smith keeping things going at the middle school and high school.
