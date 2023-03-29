Middle School/High School Principal Resigns After Monthslong, Secret Suspension

Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School Principal Mark Fiorentino has announced his resignation, effective June 30. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — On Wednesday, four months after the principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School was put on paid administrative leave, the superintendent said the principal position is now open after DBMS/LHS Principal Mark Fiorentino resigned.

“Mark Fiorentino has decided to pursue other opportunities and has resigned from SAU 84 as of June 30,” Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said in a letter to the school community. “Mark served this district for 16 years as Principal, Assistant Principal, and Teacher, and made a strong impact on Daisy Bronson Middle School, Littleton High School, Lakeway Elementary School and the Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Center, connecting with countless students and families. We thank Mark for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

