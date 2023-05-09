Middle Schoolers Seek To Change “Sexist” Dress Code

HAVERHILL — Middle school students are pushing back against a dress code they called “outdated” and “sexist.”
Members of the Haverhill Cooperative Middle School student council on May 1 called for an updated policy to allow students more freedom of self-expression.
During a presentation to the school board, a half-dozen students in grades 6-9 recommended changes to the 24-year-old dress code.
In particular, they wanted to re-write the dress code to remove gender bias, noting the current rules unfairly target female students.
Student Council president Ayla Burbank said, “For those who have read the handbook, they know that there are many restrictions on females in the dress code, such as spaghetti straps, clothing that fails to cover the midriff or cleavage, and shorts and skirts that do not go ‘past the fingertips.’ These rules are clearly pointed at females.”
Students also wanted to scrub the dress code of poorly conceived, hard-to-enforce guidelines that muddy the waters.
For example, Student Council VP Grace Cashin pointed to the “fingertip rule,” which varies based on a person’s arm and hand length.
“Unrealistic restrictions should be removed so students can be appropriately dressed, but not be confined to such a sexist outdated dress code,” Cashin said.
LASTING CHANGE
The student council was backed by strong support, with approximately 150 HCMS students signing a petition to reform the dress code.
Burbank and Cashin said middle schoolers would be more likely to embrace and follow a better-constructed dress code, one with gender fairness, common sense restrictions, clear standards, and measurable compliance.
“Each time a student is dress-coded for a sexist reason, they begin to be more and more against it. Eventually, they might not bother to listen to the rules at all. So if we change the rules to something more acceptable now, [students] won’t be against it,” Burbank said.
Added Cashin, “With this we hope to create a lasting change in order to make a better community for the future of our school.”
ORIGIN OF THE RULES
Coincidentally, School Board member Robert St. Pierre was the HCMS principal when the dress code was created.
At the time, he said, HCMS staff felt they “needed to do something” and developed simple, baseline rules for all students in grades 4-8.
In efforts to create one-size-fits-all guidelines for youngsters, tweens and teens, St. Pierre said, school administrators painted in broad brush strokes and “a lot of it hinged on ‘appropriateness.’ That word appeared many times.”
Following the presentation to the school board on May 1, St. Pierre agreed times had changed and the rules required a re-write.
“I like that you’re looking at them,” he told the HCMS student council members. “Because if it’s been since 1999, obviously they’re outdated.”
NEXT STEPS
Next, the student council will draft new regulations, perhaps basing them on court decisions and model policy.
If all goes according to plan, an updated dress code will be vetted by the school board and appear in the student handbook for the 2023-24 school year.
The project is being overseen by Haverhill Cooperative School Board student member Mackenzie Griswold, who applauded the middle schoolers’ work.
“I’m so incredibly proud of these humans for all of the work that they put in. They’ve done amazing,” she said. “And it takes a lot of courage to come up in front of the board.”
School Board member Anthony Daniels agreed, saying, “It takes a lot of guts and a lot of courage to present in front of strangers. And you made a really good presentation, you made really good points. Regardless of what comes out of it, you should be really proud.”
