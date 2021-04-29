CONCORD — A special meeting of the Concord Select Board and the town’s Planning and Zoning Board (PZB) was held last week to discuss topics related to recommendations from the board, including to have sand brought into the Miles Pond beach area to improve the area for visitor enjoyment this summer.
“The town had received preliminary guidance from the State of Vermont Lake & Shoreland Permitting division about reclaiming the beach area utilizing sand,” said Board Chair Cynthia Stuart. “The Concord Select Board determined it would be best to send pictures to the Vermont Lake & Shoreland Permitting division for additional guidance before proceeding.”
In an email from Misha Cetner, a permit analyst with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division’s Lakes and Ponds Program, she told Stuart, “Regarding any addition of sand to the beach at Miles Pond, new sand could potentially be added to the beach out of the water within the existing beach footprint provided the beach is not expanded into any areas of natural vegetation. Any addition of sand directly to the lake is generally something that cannot be permitted.”
“When adding sand to an existing beach, new sand should not be set immediately adjacent to the edge of the water as any potential runoff of sand going into the lake would be considered a discharge/violation,” she advised the town.
Stuart, writing to the Select Board in March, noted, “A while ago, the topic of putting sand at Miles Pond and pulling up growth in the beach area to reclaim and beautify the beach was researched with the State of Vermont. We learned that there is no permitting at the state level needed to do this.”
“Steven Bean indicated that Larry Brown has a sandpit nearby with sand that may work well,” Stuart told the board. “The PZB would like to know if the Select Board plans to move forward with the initiative this spring.”
The town has a reserve fund with $110,000 in it that could be tapped to help with a construction project to build a new pavilion at Miles Pond.
The draft minutes from the special meeting state that it was the consensus of the Board to “move forward with the project and to hire a contractor for the project.” Research will be conducted and an update will be provided at the May Select Board meeting.
“Finally, the town is updating the zoning bylaws and town ordinances. Annie McLean from NVDA is the consultant working with the town on this initiative, and the Select Board hopes to start the process to review the existing ordinances with Annie soon,” said Stuart.
In other business, Stuart said the board would like to conduct a survey “to evaluate how important is it to community members to have a store in town, how important is it to have available sidewalks to walk on … projects that we may want to look at in the future, but how do we know what are most important to community members?”
Select Board members, Shannon Chapman and George Morehouse both immediately said they thought it was a good idea.
Bill Humphrey, chair of the select board, said the cynic in him wonders about the numbers in a survey, saying there are about 1,000 town residents, and the statistical response would see about 100 people. “I don’t know the validity and how much weight a survey would carry … I don’t think we’re going to get a definitive idea of where people want to go with the town, but I could be wrong.”
Morehouse asked if a survey would be to town residents only or to all property owners.
“Property owners, probably,” said Stuart, who said a new property owner to town that she met recently “was very vocal” about his neighbor and the garbage in the neighbor’s yard.
“We’ll come back with how the group thinks they want to approach it,” said Stuart, saying the town’s planning and zoning board will run the survey.
