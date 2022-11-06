JEFFERSON — Three veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice are being recognized with a lasting tribute.
A new military memorial at the former Town Hall on Route 2 will include three granite benches, each dedicated to a Jefferson native killed in action.
The benches will honor the memories of USMC Cpl. Benjamin Kenison (KIA Sept. 16, 1966 in Quang Tri, Vietnam at age 20), USMC Sgt. William Cunningham (KIA April 5, 1945 in Okinawa, Japan, at age 22), and U.S. Army SFC Ryan Savard (KIA Oct. 13, 2012 in Afghanistan at age 29).
The military memorial will be dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day. Relatives of Kenison and Savard will take part. The public is invited.
Cheri Duteau Marshall spearheaded the effort to create the military memorial and raised $16,000 in less than a year to make the project happen.
Her motivations were personal. Her husband Nelson served in the U.S. Navy and many of her family are military veterans.
“Without our veterans what kind of country would we really be?” she asked.
The memorial is under construction and will also include the existing Honor Wall.
The large stone monument, which lists the names of the town’s military veterans, will be relocated from its current location by the Old Corner Store.
Additional monuments are expected to be added at a later date.
Marshall assumed leadership of the dormant project in May 2021, responding to a Select Board call for volunteers.
With the assistance of researcher and proofreader Debbie Balog and designer Maeve Cyr, Marshall saw the project through.
The project was largely funded by local businesses. Top donors included Passumpsic Savings Bank, Dave and Patience Cameron, James and Bonnie Akerman, and Margaret Fichang.
Marshall was appreciative of the community’s generosity, particularly during the pandemic.
“I can’t believe how far we got in a year and a half during COVID, when getting donations was difficult,” Marshall said.
The three benches will be focal points.
They honor young men killed decades apart in three separate conflicts.
Kenison served with Company D, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division in the Vietnam War, Third Marine Amphibious Force and was a rifleman. He was killed by hostile fire. He was a recipient of the Navy Cross Medal and Purple Heart.
Cunningham served in the 29th Marines, 6th Marine Division during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
Savard, a Green Beret, was struck down by enemy fire during combat operations in Kunduz Province in Afghanistan. During basic training he graduated at the top of his battalion and earning the “gauntlet award” for outstanding performance. He spent three years as a helicopter mechanic and then served more than eight years with the Special Forces. He was deployed to Iraq once and Afghanistan five times. He earned several awards and decorations including the Bronze Star (second award), Purple Heart, and Army Commendation Medal (third award). He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star (3rd award), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Purple Heart.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the Nov. 11 ceremony will include remarks by USMC first sergeant and VFW State Commander Leon Rideout of Lancaster, the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to a veteran, and an appearance by the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041 Honor Guard.
Refreshments will be served afterwards.
