MAIDSTONE — The driver of a tractor-trailer unit hauling milk lost control on a Route 102 curve Monday, causing the unit to roll off the road, hurting the driver and spilling the milk.
Nick Pion, 23, of St. Albans, was taken by ambulance to Weeks Hospital in Lancaster, N.H. after crawling from the wreckage of the tractor. He was making his way out of the cab when Essex County Deputy Sheriff Larry Smith arrived to render aid.
Deputy Smith was in his cruiser moving north on Route 102 and saw the tractor-trailer unit leave the road. He said the southbound tractor-trailer was going too fast to make the turn.
The deputy said Pion was conscious and alert and was bleeding from “pretty good lacerations to his head.” While awaiting for the emergency medical crew to arrive, Deputy Smith bandaged Pion’s head.
In speaking with Pion, Deputy Smith said Pion told him the milk route through that stretch of Maidstone was relatively new to Pion. He told the deputy he had only gone through the area six or seven times before. The speed limit is 35 mph in the area, and Deputy Smith said he was going faster than that.
“It was obviously too fast for this,” said Deputy Smith, as he looked at the demolished tractor-trailer unit partially down an embankment. Milk poured through one of the damaged top port covers as the tanker laid on its side. The deputy said he didn’t think the tanker was full of milk. He said a partially full tanker could have contributed to the tanker toppling as the milk sloshed around.
Firefighters from Stratford, N.H. were on scene to assist, and officers from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles stood by waiting to inspect the truck to determine if any mechanical failure contributed to the crash.
The tractor-trailer unit is owned by Vaillancourt Transport, of Enosburg Falls.
