Miller’s Run Bridge Barriers Coming Soon
A sketch of a protective barrier proposed for the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon, Vt. The steel barriers would be located on either end of the historic bridge to guard against oversized vehicle strikes. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDON — Protections for Miller’s Run Covered Bridge should be in place soon.

Town Administrator Justin Smith said that plans to build overhead clearance barriers on either end of the bridge will “hopefully” occur by June.

