LYNDON — The Miller’s Run covered bridge has been damaged again.

A white box truck passed through the bridge on Monday morning, traveling north on Center Street towards Route 122.

The bridge has been struck at least a half-dozen times this year, according to reports.

Video of the incident shows the truck approaching the bridge without slowing, scraping against the overhang, and causing a half-dozen boards to fall into the road.

As the truck pulled into a nearby park and ride, a few southbound vehicles entered the bridge. The driver of the lead vehicle stopped and cleared the boards from the road before proceeding.

Three minutes after the incident, the box truck pulled out of the park and ride and headed west on Route 122 towards Interstate 91.

There was no word if the truck or the driver had been located. The incident remains under investigation by Vermont State Police.

