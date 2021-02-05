LYNDONVILLE — It has a history of mishaps, but not too many twin mishaps.
History repeated itself Feb. 4 when the Miller’s Run covered bridge sustained damage after it couldn’t accommodate two box trucks attempting to pass through.
The initial call came to the Lyndonville PD at 12:43 p.m. “I was dispatched to the Miller’s Run Bridge for a report that two Penske box trucks had driven through, hitting the bridge and causing damage,” police officer Brandon Thrailkill stated. “I located the trucks at B&B Towing in Lyndon, and spoke with the operators.”
They were Michael Giles, 59, of Massachusetts, and FNU Agbortoko Achuo Tabong, 62, of New Hampshire. Both were operating Penske box trucks, Giles a 2021 model year and, and the latter operator, a 2018.
Ofcr. Thrailkill said both drivers reported being unaware of striking the bridge. They were each issued Town Of Lyndon Ordinance tickets in the amount of $2,000 each. The bridge remained open, and there was no damage to the trucks, police Chief Jack Harris said.
The most recent incident at the bridge was March 23, 2020, caused by a fully loaded tractor-trailer, for which the driver was fined $12,000. Prior to that, a May 16, 2019 incident involving a delivery truck, caused what Chief Harris described at the time as “absolutely” the worst he’d seen at the bridge. In that case, the bridge didn’t reopen until Aug. 19 at a repair estimate of $21,000.
