Miller’s Run’s Boyle Hall Named Vt. School Nurse Of Year

Sophia R. Boyle Hall, third from right, is congratulated by (from left), Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns, VSSNA Secretary Amy Ridlon, VSSNA President Becca McCray, VSSNA President-Elect Kelly Landwehr, Nurse Soph, Vermont Secretary of Education Daniel French, and Principal of Miller’s Run School Patrick Ham. (Courtesy photo)

SHEFFIELD — The school nurse whom Miller’s Run calls “Nurse Soph” was named the 2022 Vermont School Nurse of the Year on Monday, Oct. 17 in a small ceremony at the school’s staff meeting.

Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns, Principal Patrick Ham, and Vermont’s Secretary of Education, Daniel French joined Vermont State School Nurses Association Leadership to celebrate Sophia R. Boyle Hall, DNP, M.Ed., BSN, RN, NCSN, as the School Nurse of the Year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments