Miller’s Run’s Boyle Hall Named Vt. School Nurse Of Year

Sophia R. Boyle Hall, third from right, is congratulated by (from left), Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns, VSSNA Secretary Amy Ridlon, VSSNA President Becca McCray, VSSNA President-Elect Kelly Landwehr, Nurse Soph, Vermont Secretary of Education Daniel French, and Principal of Miller’s Run School Patrick Ham. (Courtesy photo)
SHEFFIELD — The school nurse whom Miller’s Run calls “Nurse Soph” was named the 2022 Vermont School Nurse of the Year on Monday, Oct. 17 in a small ceremony at the school’s staff meeting.
Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns, Principal Patrick Ham, and Vermont’s Secretary of Education, Daniel French joined Vermont State School Nurses Association Leadership to celebrate Sophia R. Boyle Hall, DNP, M.Ed., BSN, RN, NCSN, as the School Nurse of the Year.
Soph has been the nurse at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield for the past nine years and has implemented health-related projects into her school to make student health the best it can be. “Because of Nurse Soph’s advocacy for a safe and healthy environment for alternative transportation to school, Walk Safe curriculums are taught to all students, Bicycle Safety Rodeos are held, and bicycle helmets are supplied to students in need of one annually,” Principal Ham stated. “Nurse Soph is also an amazing role model for young girls as the coach for Girls on the Run at her school.”
Away from school, Soph Hall volunteers at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and serves on the Northern Counties Health Care Board of Directors. From 2017-21, she served as Vermont State School Nurse President, “raising the bar for school nurses in our state by challenging more school nurses to become nationally certified, educating superintendent and principal leadership about nursing scope of practice, advocating for school nurses to be at the state decision-making table, and collaborating with key stakeholders to guide us through the COVID Pandemic and providing guidance for schools to remain open in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years,” French stated.
When nominating Nurse Soph for this award, Stacy Rice, Kingdom East Director of Student Services, wrote “Ms. Hall specializes in the practice of professional nursing that advances the well-being, academic success, and lifelong achievement of students. Ms. Hall goes above and beyond all school nursing expectations. Her genuine passion for school nursing, teaching and learning is extraordinary. Congratulations to Sophia R. Boyle Hall, DNP, M.Ed., BSN, RN, NCSN, the well-deserved recipient of the 2022 Vermont School Nurse of the Year Award!”
