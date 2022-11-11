Miller’s Run’s Mary Jardine Named Outstanding Educator

Mary Jardine (Contributed photo)

SHEFFIELD — Mary Jardine, middle school science teacher at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, was recently recognized as one of Vermont’s Outstanding Educators.

Every year the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, together with Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education, and the Vermont NEA, honor the accomplishments of the state’s outstanding educators. On Nov. 9 Jardine was chosen as the outstanding educator for all of middle school in the Kingdom East School District.

