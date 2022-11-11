Miller’s Run’s Mary Jardine Named Outstanding Educator

SHEFFIELD — Mary Jardine, middle school science teacher at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, was recently recognized as one of Vermont’s Outstanding Educators.
Every year the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, together with Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education, and the Vermont NEA, honor the accomplishments of the state’s outstanding educators. On Nov. 9 Jardine was chosen as the outstanding educator for all of middle school in the Kingdom East School District.
During the ceremony, she was described as a scientist and consummate learner who takes all of her children to new heights of learning and understanding science. Noted was her use of trout in the classroom, in which students raise trout from eggs to the fingerling stage in their classroom and release them in a state-approved stream near the school. All while learning to monitor water chemistry, engage in stream-habitat study and foster a conservation ethic to understand ecosystems.
“Mary goes above and beyond teaching. In addition to her role as a science teacher, she incorporates amazing missions with her students such as; fundraising and supporting The Wounded Warrior Project and advocating for the strength and voice of young women. She’s an important part of the school’s leadership team, coaches local sports and supports the Girls on the Run program. She’s a true inspiration to the students and staff here.” said Devin Daniell, counselor/clinician at Miller’s Run.
“I have known Mary since she was in high school, where I watched her play soccer and basketball,” said Principal Patrick Ham. “She went on to college and graduate work before spending eight years in a cancer research lab. When she decided to switch directions in her career, I was so excited that she’d chosen to become a middle school science teacher. She’s always been a motivated and active learner. Her classes are engaging for students of all levels. She teaches so much more than science as her students are frequently engaged in public service activities that support our community, our veterans, and our military. She is an inspiration to me as a fellow educator!”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.