COLEBROOK — NH Conservation Officers were called to Diamond Pond Road in Colebrook to investigate the circumstances surrounding a snowmobile incident which resulted in serious injury to the operator at about 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Robert Rosselli, 25, of Milton, N.H., suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury when he fell from his machine while riding in a privately-owned field in the vicinity of Trail 18. After the incident, Rosselli was able to return to his nearby family camp, where a 911 call was placed for help. Members of Colebrook Fire and Rescue quickly responded to the camp, providing injury assessment and first aid to Rosselli.

