Two people broke and into Boutin’s Mini Mart in Troy Sunday night, grabbed the ATM and drove away with the cash dispensing machine in a pickup.
Vermont State Police Trooper Mark Pohlman is investigating the crime. VSP learned of the burglary Monday morning. The investigation showed about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday two people forced entry into the store and stole the ATM inside. They were seen driving a Chevrolet Silverado away from the scene with the ATM in the bed of a truck.
