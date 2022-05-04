Minimum 14 Years In Prison For North Country Man Guilty Of Drug, Gun Crimes

A North Country man was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 14 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl.
Russell Adjutant, age 31, of North Stratford, N.H., had pleaded guilty last November to conspiring to sell fentanyl and possessing firearms despite being a felon. The sentence imposed by Coos County Superior Court on Wednesday is for 14–28 years on the drug charge. The firearms possession offense carries a prison sentence of 2 to 6 years, but the time will be concurrent with the drug sentence.
Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and United States Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent-in-Charge Brian D. Boyle announced the sentence.
Officials say the investigation that led to Adjutant’s arrest and conviction showed that on Jan. 28, he sold about 30 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Colebrook. Officials followed Adjutant from that transaction to Berlin after learning from the CI that Adjutant was going to buy more fentanyl. Following Adjutant’s stop in Berlin, authorities stopped the vehicle he was in when it reached Stark. He and his girlfriend, Amber Flagg, 33, were found in possession of about 236 grams (or more than half a pound) of fentanyl.
“Mr. Adjutant confirmed that he had purchased the 236 grams of fentanyl from his supplier in Berlin and that he had wanted to purchase more, but his supplier didn’t have as much fentanyl as Mr. Adjutant hoped to buy,” noted the report issued by authorities.
Law enforcement officials searched two storage units Adjutant had in Lancaster, which led to the discovery and seizure of nine firearms and a large amount of cash. The firearms found inside were two bolt-action rifles, an American Tactical .22-caliber firearm, Glock 26 9-mm handgun, two Smith and Wesson 9-mm handguns, a Palmetto .556-caliber firearm, Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun, and a Rossi 20-gauge shotgun, all of which prosecutors said Adjutant was prohibited from possessing after his burglary conviction.
Officials reported that prosecutors during the sentencing established a pattern of drug dealing by Adjutant.
“Evidence presented to the court at sentencing demonstrated that Mr. Adjutant had been regularly purchasing significant quantities of fentanyl for many months, buying anywhere from a half-kilogram to over a kilogram at a time from different suppliers located in various parts of New Hampshire. Mr. Adjutant would then sell this fentanyl within the North Country.”
Between September 2020 and January 2021, police said Adjutant and Flagg conspired with Dylan Laflamme, 26, of Berlin, and others to buy and sell the opioid fentanyl.
After the arrests of Adjutant, Flagg, and the eight others, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced that the arrests followed a drug trafficking investigation spanning several months by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, NHSP, and the attorney general’s Drug Task Force that covered Coos, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties and led to the seizure of some six pounds of fentanyl and 11 guns.
Adjutant has remained in the Coos County House of Corrections without bail since his arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.