Minor Injuries In Broad Street Crash

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris helps Lyndon Rescue medical personnel load crash victim Emily Sola, 26, of St. Johnsbury, into an ambulance on Broad Street in front of the Miss Lyndonville Diner on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Officer Jason Harris reported that Sola was driving a Ford Bronco north on Broad Street when a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Dennis Fortin, 77, of Newport Center, pulled out of the diner lot and into the road in front of Sola. Officer Harris said Sola and a passenger in Fortin's vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Traffic was reduced to one lane until the scene was cleared. (Photo by Dana Gray)
